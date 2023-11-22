Source:JLab JLab GO Air Pop Only $10 for truly wireless earbuds is a steal! $10 $30 Save $20 jLab's GO Air POP are the ultimate pocket-sized earbuds that deliver an unbeatable performance for its price. Boasting a massive 32+ hours of playtime and an incredibly compact design, the charging case comes with a built-in charging cable to make your life even easier. Plus, with a 2-year warranty and IPX4 rating, these may just be the best earbuds to take with you to your next workout. Grab a pair for only $10 at Walmart before time runs out! $10 at Walmart

Let's face it: earbuds and headphones are expensive — especially if you want to spring for the best wireless earbuds. The good news, though, the best Black Friday audio deals are here to help you save, and there's no better deal than Walmart's $10 price tag on the JLab GO Air Pop.

There are many reasons why it's useful to have inexpensive earbuds on hand. They're perfect for activities like exercising, doing yard work, or giving to a child who enjoys watching videos on their iPad during meals. Plus, thanks to their 2-year warranty, decent sound quality, and IPX4 rating, they actually punch well above their weight in quality when you consider you can buy a pair for what you find in your couch cushions. Don't miss out on this incredible Black Friday deal, and pick up a set of the JLab GO Air Pop for less than what breakfast would cost you!

Why you'll love the JLab GO Air Pop

When we reviewed the JLab GO Air Pop, we we pleasantly surprised at how they sounded. Of course, being a budget model of earbuds we weren't expecting them to rival any of the top contenders in the space; however, the impressive noise isolation was an unexpected surprise. Plus, with three different tip options available in the box, you can likely find the set that fits you the best, so you can maintain a good seal in your ears, while still remaining comfortable to wear.

What's more? JLab has included three different EQ modes to adjust the sound of the earbuds. The EQ comes in balanced, bass boost, and JLab Signature. Bass boost is exactly what it sounds like it’s going to be, providing extra powerful low-end tones when you really wanna feel your music, but don't care so much about the lyrics. The Balanced mode still has a little bit of a bass-boosting effect but keeps the mids and highs at the more unscrambled level. That leaves the JLab Signature mode, which is V-shaped and really cranks the bass and highs, so you have a loud sound profile no matter what type of music you're listening to. Our favorite part was not having to install some app on a phone to switch between these modes, you can do it all on-device — something even higher-end earbuds don't do.

We were also pleasantly surprised that the JLab GO Air POP offers touch controls for answering calls and controlling playback, which is extra handy when you don't want to be handling your phone all the time. And, on top of that, you can also use one earbud by itself, meaning you can conserve battery life on the building in a pinch, or just not have to shut yourself off from the world while listening to your favorite podcast.

Speaking of battery life, you'll get 8 hours on the buds, which means they will last you an entire day working at the office, but the 24 extra hours found in the charging case means you have 32 hours of battery life at your disposal before you'll have to charge everything up again. And, charging is super easy thanks to the built-in charging cable connected right to the charging case. No more carrying around a separate chord just to charge your earbuds.

Lastly, if you like working out with a pair of earbuds in your ears, you'll be happy to know that the JLab GO Air POP are IPX4 rated, so your sweat won't be a big deal when you're burning those calories.