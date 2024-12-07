Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow JLab Go Air Pop $10 $25 Save $15 If you're looking for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, these from JLab are going to be right up your alley with great sound and features for just $10. $10 at Walmart

Let's be real, cheap wireless earbuds just aren't all that cheap anymore if you're looking for a pair that sounds good and offers a decent set of features. But if you're looking for a pair on a budget, then the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds are going to be hard to pass up, especially when they're on sale for just $10. You read that last part right, just $10. For a limited time, you can score these earbuds for 60% off from Walmart as they drop to their best price yet.

What's great about the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds?

So you might not be expecting a lot for just $10, but the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds actually deliver when it comes to sound and features. You get excellent sound when it comes to listening to music, and callers will also be able to hear your voice clearly too.

You can use the earbuds as a pair of just one single one if you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, you get a tight seal and a secure fit, which is great if you're thinking about going for a jog or hitting the gym with these on.

Navigation is easy thanks to the built-in touch controls, and it even has an IPX4 rating that will keep it safe from weather and light moisture. When it comes to battery life, the earbuds are rated to work for over eight hours, and there's an additional 32 hours of use from the included charging case.

The case even has a built-in cable, making it easier to charge while you're on the go. As far as the things that we really love about these earbuds, the first is the price. When we reviewed these, they came in at $20. But now, you can get them for half that price. The touch controls were pretty good and there's even a two-year warranty as well.

Overall, you really can't go wrong at this price if you're looking for earbuds on a budget. Of course, you can always look at some other cheap wireless earbuds, but the cheapest you'll find on that list is going to be $50. So grab these while you can because this deal won't be around for long.