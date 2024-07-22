JLab Go Air $20 $60 Save $40 If you're looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the JLab Go Air. Better yet, how about two pairs for just $20? That's right, with this deal you can score two pairs for just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Woot

There are tons of choices when it comes to wireless earbuds in 2024. And while selecting a pair might be more confusing than ever, it's a fantastic time to buy, especially when you can scoop up a pair for around $20. The JLab Go Air wireless earbuds are a great example of this if you're on a budget, offering a compact design, good sound, and extensive touch controls for an affordable price.

And while we'd gladly pay $20 for a pair, this recent deal we uncovered gets you so much more, with two pairs coming in at just $20. That isn't a typo, you're getting two pairs of wireless earbuds for just $20, which means, this deal takes 67% off the original retail price. Of course, you'll want to be quick, because at this price, this promotion won't last long.

What's great about the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds?

Look, let's be clear, these aren't going to be the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. But we're talking about two pairs of wireless earbuds for just $20. Now, when it comes to design, you're getting a pair of earbuds that are relatively compact, which means, you're going to be able to wear these for a long period without them feeling uncomfortable. The JLab Go Air offers up to five hours of use on a single charge, along with an extra 15 hours with the included charging case.

What's cool about the case is that it comes with a built-in charging cable that makes it easy to charge. And if you're someone that likes to keep one ear open while enjoying your tunes, you can do that with these earbuds as they do support independent use. And with intuitive touch sensors, you can control your music without ever having to grab your phone or connected device.

And if all of that wasn't enough, these earbuds come with a two-year warranty that should provide peace of mind. Overall, you're getting a decent pair of earbuds for a ridiculous price. Just to be clear, this promotion delivers two pairs of JLab Go Air for just $20, which means, you're going to be saving 67% off the original retail price. This deal comes from Woot, which is an Amazon company, and if you are a Prime member, there'll be no additional cost for shipping. Those that aren't Prime members will pay $6 for shipping.