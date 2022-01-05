There are plenty of brands we look forward to seeing introduce their lastest gear at CES each January, and JBL is no exception. For CES 2022 the Samsung-owned audio company has quite a few new products to show off, including portable Bluetooth speakers, gaming earbuds, and lots more.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

First up are the JBL Pulse 5 and BoomBox 3, hoping to updrade their respective lines with improved sound quality and tweaked designs. Both portable speakers look exciting, but the Pulse 5, like its predecessor, features 360-degree immersive sound paired with a neat LED light show for a splash of color.

The Boombox 3, meanwhile, features a 3-way speaker system with promises of enhancity clarity and more powerful output than its predecessors. The Pulse 5 and BoomBox 3 offer IP67 water and dust resistance, but the BoomBox 3 with its 24 rated hours of playtime doubles the battery endurance of the Pulse 5. The JBL Pulse 5 will cost $250 while the BoomBox 3 will retail at $500. However, neither will be available for purchase until summer.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Next is JBL's new addition to its PartyBox speaker series, the JBL PartyBox Encore. It produces a massive 100W of sound and comes with a wireless microphone. Despite the name, the PartyBox sports a portable design that should make it easily transportable. It’s IPX4 splash-proof and can last up to 10 hours on battery power. The JBL PartyBox Encore will cost $400, and should be available beginning in March.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

JBL also announced new additions to its Quantum range. Maybe the most interesting is the Quantum TWS, which the company is calling its first true wireless gaming headset. It supports virtual surround sound, adaptive noise canceling, and an ambient pass-through. The earbuds are IPX5 water resistant, and JBL says they should last about 8 hours on a charge alone, and up to 24 hours with the case. They’ll be priced at $150.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Finally, we've got a few more Quantum items to round things out. If you dig microphones, you’d be pleased to know that JBL has launched its first USB model, the JBL Quantum Stream. It features a 2 x 14mm electret condenser with 24-bit, 96-kHz sampling. We've also got a couple new over-ear headsets: the JBL Quantum 810 and JBL Quantum 610. Basically, no matter what kind of audio gear you're looking for, chances are JBL's got something at CES ready to fit the bill.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is official, but we can only show you these renders And a video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email