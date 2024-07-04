JBL Vibe Buds $28 $50 Save $22 A fantastic option if you're looking for affordable earbuds that feature excellent sound and plenty of battery life. Right now, you can score 44% off for a limited time. $28 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that isn't going to break the bank, then the JBL Vibe Buds are going to be a great option. Not only are you getting a pair of earbuds that sound great, but the battery life here is fantastic as well, coming in with eight hours of use on a single charge.

Furthermore, they possess JBL's Smart Ambient technology, so you'll be able to hear the world around you when needed. Best of all, they are now being offered with an impressive discount that knocks 44% off their original retail price. So get them while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the JBL Vibe Buds?

As stated before, the JBL Vibe Buds deliver awesome sounds thanks to the brand's use of 8mm drivers featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound technology. Of course, this doesn't mean anything if you can't wear these earbuds for long sessions, so the brand includes three different ergonomic eartips that ensure you're going to be getting the best fit.

In addition, the Vibe Buds deliver when it comes to battery life, offering up to eight hours of use with a single charge. And if you need to charge on the go, the included charging case can supply an additional 24 hours, giving you the freedom to listen to your music without having to worry about running out of battery. But just in case you do happen to drain the battery, you can always quick charge the earbuds, with 10 minutes providing two hours of use.

The earbuds also utilize JBL's Smart Ambient technology, which will give you the power to hear the world around you, without having to take the earbuds off. This feature works great for commutes, and can even be used to hold conversations. And when it comes to durability, the Vibe Buds have an IP54 rating, which means they are water and dust resistant, which is great if you're thinking about using them in less than ideal conditions.

With that said, grab them while you can, because this deal won't last long. And if you're looking for something that offers a little more, then try checking out some of the best earbuds out right now. But be warned, you're going to be spending quite a bit more when compared to the JBL Vibe Buds that are now only $28.