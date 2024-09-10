JBL Vibe Beam $30 $50 Save $20 Enjoy clear mids and deep bass when listening to your favorite music with the JBL Vibe Beam earbuds. These buds have 32 hours of listening time, fit snugly, and allow you to answer calls with ease even when on the go. $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy $30 at JBL

When it comes to earbuds with bass that won't break the bank, the JBL Vibe Beam are a pair worth checking out, especially when they are on sale for 40% off, bringing the buds down to $30. That's a solid savings for buds that punch well above their weight, thanks to good battery life, reasonable range, and clear sound with booming bass.

What's great about the JBL Vibe Beam earbuds?

You can expect 32 hours of battery life thanks to the case's internal battery that can keep your buds topped up, along with a ten-meter distance for Bluetooth, which should be handy for those who use their buds outdoors where weak signals can waver in and out. For the price, the audio is clear, the bass is heavy, and there is an optional JBL app that will let you tune an equalizer to tweak the sound to your liking.

You'll be hard-pressed to find quality buds at the current sale price of $30. These buds are basically disposable at this price, but you'll get anything but disposable sound, especially if you dip into the included JBL app to fine-tune your experience. Plenty of reviews mention the included tips are comfortable, with enough options to find what fits your ears best. So, if you're looking for something cheap that sounds good, feels good, and offers acceptable battery life with booming bass in tow, the JBL Vibe Beam are it.