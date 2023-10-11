Source: JBL JBL Vibe 200TWS $30 $50 Save $20 JBL's no stranger to the headphone market, and its Vibe 200TWS earbuds deliver exactly what you'd expect from a competent midrange package. While lacking most premium features, they sound and work great overall, making their $30 Amazon Prime Day price a bargain. $30 at Amazon

Buying wireless earbuds can be tricky. If you're anything like me, they're one of the easiest things on the planet to lose, so you might not want to invest a fortune. But it's also important to avoid sketchy manufacturers or ultra-cheap, throwaway headphones that just won't last very long. Longtime headphone manufacturer JBL comes to our rescue this time with the Vibe 200TWS, a pair of quality earbuds at the low price of $30 for just a few more hours during October Prime Day.

Why you should spring for the JBL Vibe 200TWS

Of the wireless earbuds' various sizes and shapes, the Vibe 200TWS opt for one of the most comfortable. Everybody's ears are different, but the buds' compact body and balanced stem should be ideal for most in conjunction with the three included ear tip sizes. Their lightweight, stable design means they stay put securely, so they're good for working out.

In terms of sound quality, they're pretty much right down the middle. Their measured response curve is surprisingly flat and consistent for such low-priced earbuds. In real-world terms, it means they make most music sound great out of the box and respond very well to equalizer adjustments through the JBL app or a standalone equalizer app. They don't offer active noise cancellation or high-resolution Bluetooth codecs, but we don't expect those at this price point.

The Vibe 200TWS earbuds do, however, get a big win as far as call quality goes compared to their direct competitors. Cheap earbuds are typically notorious for muddying voices, but the buds' stem design and competent (if not high-end) microphone array do a good job of picking up your end of the call. We wouldn't recommend them for all-day business use, but they do just fine with the occasional call.

A glance around various retailers populates hundreds (if not thousands) of $30 wireless earbuds. As long as the JBL Vibe 200TWS remain one of Amazon's Prime Day audio showcases, those $30 will net you a set of earbuds that's a tier above the rest.