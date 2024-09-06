JBL Tune Flex Huge savings at 50% off $50 $100 Save $50 The JBL Tune Flex earbuds boast a long list of smart features that’ll boost your listening experience. Plus, the case offers 24 hours of playback, while the buds deliver 8 hours, allowing for extended use. These earbuds have four microphones, are IPX4-rated, and are comfortable to wear. $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy $50 at JBL

If you're searching for a pair of wireless earbuds but don't want to break the bank, the JBL Tune Flex might be just what you're looking for. The 12mm drivers deliver a crisp full sound, and the active noise-canceling is exactly what you need if you want to really focus in on what you're listening to. Of course, you can also choose from three colors, which means, if you want something a little different, you'll have some options.

With that said, the real hook here is that these earbuds are seeing an incredible discount that knocks 50% off the original retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds in quite some time, making it a great time to buy. The promotion can be found on Amazon, Best Buy, and JBL's online store. So if you've been looking for a pair of earbuds, and want to get some at a great price, the JBL Tune Flex is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the JBL Tune Flex?

Source: JBL

In addition to the features above, the earbuds also offer what's called an Ambient Aware mode that will let you hear the things around you. This is great if you want to be a little more aware of your surroundings, especially if you're in an area that might be a little more congested. There's also a feature called TalkThru that will automatically adjust your earbuds' settings whenever you're starting a conversation.

Of course, calls are going to be crystal clear thanks to the four built-in microphones, and a feature called VoiceAware will let you adjust just how much of your own voice you're hearing through the earbuds during an important call. As far as battery life goes, you're going to get up to six hours and an additional 18 hours using the charging case.

And those that want to take the JBL Tune Flex off the beaten path can feel confident knowing that a little rain or sweat won't hurt them thanks to the IPX4 rating. Most importantly though, the earbuds are comfortable, which means hours of use without any issues, and the JBL app can help you fine tune the sound as well as the features to your liking.

For the most part, these are going to be excellent pair of earbuds that offer a lot of value. And if you're in the market to try something new, we recommend grabbing a pair while you still can. If you're still on the fence, we have some other cheap wireless earbuds recommendations as well.