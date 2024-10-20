The JBL Tour Pro 3 dare to ask a question few have ever thought of asking: what if earbuds had touchscreens? But at the same time, why would you want a touchscreen display on your earbud case, and does having one justify the extra cost (including the touchscreen and the necessary processing hardware)?

Questionable party tricks aside, we must determine if the earbuds inside that charging case are any good and worth buying. On paper, their dual driver design looks quite appealing, but at $300 they need to really hit it out of the park.

JBL Tour Pro 3 7 / 10 The JBL Tour Pro 3 offer excellent audio playback with adjustable noise-cancellation and adaptive ambient noise awareness capability. Stellar call quality, a smart charging case with a built-in touchscreen, and a 40-hour battery life make these appealing earbuds, albeit at a steep price point. Pros Great audio and noise cancellation

Advanced features can be operated without a phone

40-hour battery life

Fantastic call quality Cons Expensive

Charging case is a bit tubby

Touchscreen controls are awkward and slow $300 at Best Buy $300 at JBL

Price, availability, and specs

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are available from the JBL online store and Best Buy for an MSRP of $300.

Specifications Wired/wireless Wireless Battery Life 40 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Microphones 3 IP rating 55 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Charging Wireless, USB-C Driver size 10.2 mm/ 0.402” Dynamic Driver + 5.1 mm x 2.8 mm Balanced Armature Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 5.6g Dimensions and weight (case) 71.8g Price $300 Spatial Audio Yes Expand

What’s good about the JBL Tour Pro 3?

Amazing audio quality

Close

There’s a lot to love about the Tour Pro 3, and audio quality is chief among them. Put simply, they sound awesome and have a great range of features to enhance your listening experience. These features can be enabled/disabled through the app and on the smart charging case. T