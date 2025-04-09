JBL Tour Pro 3 $250 $300 Save $50 The JBL Tour Pro 3 offer excellent audio playback with adjustable noise cancelation and adaptive ambient noise awareness capability. Stellar call quality, a smart charging case with a built-in touchscreen, and a 40-hour battery life make these appealing earbuds, especially when they are on sale. $250 at Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent pair of high-end wireless earbuds, you should look no further than JBL's Tour Pro 3. We were rather impressed with the buds in our review, giving them an 8.5 out of 10 rating thanks to their quality audio and the packed-in noise cancelation. Each bud offers dual drivers, and the pair can deliver Hi-Res certified audio wirelessly with LDAC, with head tracking that ensures an immersive sound experience.

But quality buds that offer outstanding sound and noise cancellation don't come cheap, especially ones rocking charging cases that include a touchscreen, which is why JBL's Tour Pro 3 earbuds typically retail for $300, which was our chief complaint in our review - the rent is too dang high. This is why today's sale is so notable. You can pick up this pair of buds for $50 off, bringing the price down to $250, a much more reasonable price for some of the best wireless earbuds currently available.

What's great about the JBL Tour Pro 3

You can control them with the screen on the charging case

Seriously, you can dive into the settings of the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds directly on the screen of the charging case. It'll also display what song is playing or who may be calling when the buds are connected to your phone. There's simply an enjoyable novelty to having a screen on the charging case, with a few real-world benefits that make the extravagance worthwhile.

But like with all earbuds, sound is the most important measurement, and rest assured, the JBL Tour Pro 3's sound excellent, with an included equalizer you can adjust on the case or the app, ensuring your tunes can be tuned no matter what genres you listen to. And thanks to active noise canceling that can adapt to your surroundings, paired with spatial audio, the sound remains clear even if your surroundings aren't.

Really, the only downside to the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds was the price, but thanks to today's sale you can take $50 off the retail price, bringing the cost down to $250, which is a much more competative price for what you get, and what you get is a pair of some of the best buds on the market. Not too shabby.