If you're in the market for a pair of the best wireless earbuds, the JBL Tour Pro 3 make our list, and they're currently seeing an all-time low price. You can pick up the Tour Pro 3 at several different outlets for $250, which is a $50 savings from their regular price of $300. You're likely going to want to grab this deal quickly, as these earbuds are a fairly recent release and we're not sure how long this pricing will last.

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds

When we reviewed the JBL Tour Pro 3 a couple of months ago, we found a lot to love about them. At the top of that list is audio quality. In fact, we think they sound awesome. The legendary JBL sound is pushed by dual drivers in each earbud, and they deliver Hi-Res certified audio through Android's native high resolution audio codec. You can also personalize your listening experience with interactive customization tools that will help you develop a sound curve that suits the way you like to listen.

Another thing that stands out about the JBL Tour Pro 3 is their smart charging case. It has a touchscreen right on the front, and you can use this display to control and customize your listening experience, as well as see things like battery life status, time, and even messages from your phone. This case also offers an opportunity to keep the earbuds charged up on the go, allowing for up to 40 hours of battery life before needing to be plugged back in.

The Tour Pro 3 earbuds aren't just for music and can be paired with your home theater system as well. The high quality audio they deliver also sounds great with movies, as one of the Tour Pro 3's premium features is Spatial Audio. This technology transforms stereo sound into an immersive experience, and with Head Tracking turned on, all of your favorite movies will sound like they're taking place right in the room with you.

One drawback we've found with the JBL Tour Pro 3 has been its price tag, but the wireless earbuds have become a much better option with this latest promotion. You can grab the Tour Pro 3 from a number of different retailers right now, like Best Buy and Amazon for $250, which will save you $50 off their regular $300 price.