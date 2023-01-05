CES 2023 is in progress, and we are seeing everything from great smart home products to intruiging smartwatches and TVs. Developments are also afoot in the consumer audio space — JBL has a few additions to its Tour product range. At CES, JBL announced an over-ear wireless headphone called the Tour One M2 alongside a true-wireless model, the Tour Pro 2.

JBL is a popular name in the consumer audio market, making everything from affordable wired earphones to blow-your-ears-out bass tubes and home theater systems, and everything in between. This isn’t the first time we are seeing the new Tour models, though. The company announced them in August 2022 for consumers in Europe, promising retail availability in January this year. Now, the new Tour models are making their way stateside, with retail availability set to begin in March or April.

JBL’s true-wireless model, the Tour Pro 2, churns audio through 10mm dynamic drivers, offering 10 hours on a single charge with ANC off. The case can recharge the buds thrice over — a handy feature since they last just 8 hours with ANC switched on. The diminutive buds miraculously pack six mics and Bluetooth v5.3, much like the Tour One M2. If you throw the swanky case with a digital display in the mix, we could have a solid contender for best true-wireless earbuds here. The 1.5-inch LED display allows playback control, receiving notifications, ANC control, and a handful of other options.

2 Images

Close

The over-ear Tour One M2 boasts adaptive ANC, four mics for calling, Spatial Sound Support, Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, and a battery delivering 30 hours of playback with ANC and 50 hours without. These could become one of the best wireless headphones on the market because of their 268g weight and fantastic battery life which make it great for traveling.

2 Images

Close

At CES, JBL also took a moment to announce the new eco edition of its Go 3 and Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speakers. Compared to their vanilla counterparts, both the eco models supposedly use 90% post-consumer recycled plastic for the construction and 100% recycled fabric for the speaker mesh. Understandably, packaging for these new models is eco-friendly too, comprising biodegradable soy ink and paper, without a trace of plastic.

2 Images

Close

Circling back to the Tour models, the Tour Pro 2 will retail for $250 and the Tour One M2 will cost you $300 in the US. Although JBL is a recognized brand in the audio industry, it could be a little pricey. However, there are several options even if you seek wireless earbuds on a budget. You may have to wait a few months for JBL’s new products to hit store shelves, but there are plenty of other options to choose from.