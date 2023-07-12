A vast array of headphones are available in the market, including in-ear, on-ear, over-ear, wired, and wireless ones, but true budget earbuds and headphones can sometimes be a little less than desirable. While you shouldn't expect premium quality audio from a budget offering, there's nothing saying you can get budget headphones and earbuds with good features and decent sound; you have to know where to look.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has graced us with some absolutely incredible low prices on some of JBL's best budget headphones and earbuds, so you can get a new decent pair of cans without having to spend too much money.

JBL Tune 660NC

JBL, a leading name in the audio industry, has been making great budget headphones for a while, and although the Tune 660NC headphones are last year's model, nabbing them for 60% makes them a deal you can't pass up. These headphones are not only lightweight and foldable, but also boast a stylish design, superior construction, and effective ANC capabilities to filter out external noise.

The 660NC headphones are known for their excellent bass, which is a signature feature of JBL products. Additionally, the battery life lasts up to 55 hours without ANC and 44 hours with ANC enabled, making them ideal for extended daily use. Plus, the cushy cups make them extremely comfortable; you'll hardly feel them on your head.

Source: JBL JBL Tune 660NC $60 $100 Save $40 One of our favorite budget wireless headphones, the JBL Tune 660NC has great battery life, decent sound, and good ANC performance. For only $60, this may be the only headphone deal you need to buy this Prime Day. $60 at Amazon

JBL Tune 710BT

Source: JBL JBL Tune 710BT $45 $80 Save $35 If you don't need or want ANC, the JBL Tune 710BT is a perfect budget pair of cans for most people. With a massive 50-hour battery life, and a foldable, lightweight design, there's no reason not to pick these up on Prime Day for only $45. $45 at Amazon

The JBL Tune 710BT brings a lot to the table that the Tune 660NC does, just without ANC. Still, that doesn't make these headphones a slouch. With an impressive 50-hour battery life, you'll never have to worry about running out of battery when you need it most — especially since a quick five-minute charge will net you an additional three hours of listening time. Plus, it only takes about two hours to charge from no juice to a full battery. Add in JBL's slightly tuned-up bassy sound profile and a foldable, lightweight design, and the JBL Tune 710BT are sitting pretty at their lowest price ever — only $45 for Prime Day.

JBL Tune 230NC

The JBL Tune 230NC earbuds are the best earbuds you will get for only a mere $40 this Prime Day. These earbuds offer the unparalleled, bass-heavy sound that JBL is known for, thanks to their 10mm drivers. They have ANC, so you can block outside audio disturbances, while the two microphones reduce background noise. You can even choose Ambient Aware mode to stay aware of your surroundings.

With four microphones, they provide crystal-clear voice clarity, so they are great at taking calls. What's more, JBL has thoughtfully included three sets of ear tips, so you can find the perfect fit for your ears. The battery life is impressive, too, with 10 hours on a full charge and an additional 30 hours in the case, totaling up to 40 hours of playtime.

Source: JBL JBL Tune 230NC $40 $100 Save $60 The JBL Tune 230NC earbuds deliver a strong bass performance thanks to their 10mm drivers. They come with ANC and also feature an Ambient Aware mode that enables you to remain aware of your surroundings. During Prime Day, they are currently discounted by 60%, which makes them an absolute bargain. $40 at Amazon

JBL Vibe 200TWS

The little cousin to the Tune 230NC, the JBL Vibe 200TWs offers a similar experience but doesn't offer ANC. Still, JBL's bass-forward sound profile effectively makes these earbuds sound much better than their small price tag would indicate.

They have okay battery life, with the buds lasting up to five hours and an additional 15 hours of charge in the case., for a grand total of 20 hours of listening time. Plus, they have decent call performance, which means you never have to miss a call while you're out and about.

Lastly, they support your favorite virtual assistants so that you can get more down on your phone with a simple press of your earbuds.

Source: JBL JBL Vibe 200TWS $30 $50 Save $20 The JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds are very similar to the Tune 230NC, but they do not have active noise cancellation. The earbuds are built similarly and come with a 20-hour battery life, voice assistant support, and JBL Deep Bass Sound features. Plus, at only $30, they are the cheapest earbuds you'll likely find this Prime Day. $30 at Amazon

JBL is well-known for its vibrant Bluetooth speakers, but they also offer a range of dependable earbuds headphones that often punch above their weight regarding sound quality and features. Not everyone wants or needs $700 high-fidelity headphones to get the most out of their music or listen to their favorite podcasts. In fact, I'd be willing to bet most people would be surprised at the kind of sound quality you can get out of a pair of budget headphones these days. So don't spend more than you have to; the four models listed above are some of the best headphones and earbuds deals for $60 or less, and if you're on a strict budget, there are no better deals to jump on right now.