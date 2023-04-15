JBL PartyBox On-The-Go $230 $350 Save $120 Turn up your next party or get-together with this JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker. The 100W speaker includes a dynamic light display, wireless microphone, and right now it's $120 off. $230 at Crutchfield $230 at Best Buy $230 at Amazon

Summer is just around the corner and that means we're all planning barbecues, backyard parties, and other get-togethers. This year, you can be more prepared than ever with the PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker from JBL. We aren't talking about an average, run-of-the-mill wireless speaker here. It's a two-foot wide, 100W party speaker featuring a dynamic light display, a padded shoulder strap with bottle opener, and a wireless microphone. It would normally cost you $350, but right now, it's on sale for just $230.

Why you should buy the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth Speaker

Picture this: you're having some people over for a cook-out and once everyone has finished off their burgers and hot dogs, the "itis" starts to set in. There's a notable lull in the conversation, involuntary yawns begin to ring out, and people's eyes start drifting towards the exit. That's when you bust out The PartyBox. As you turn it on, the front LED light starts glowing, and you notice people begin to get intrigued. Then you tell it to play Taylor Swift's "All Of The Girls You Loved Before," crank the volume up to 11, hold the wireless microphone up in the air, and say "who's up first?" And just like that, people are up out of their seats talking, and dancing, and the sound of yawns has turned into cold beverages popping open. This just went from a nice night, to an epic night.

Obviously, your mileage may vary, but the PartyBox is seriously an impressive package. The speaker setup includes one 5¼" woofer and two 1¾" tweeters, and it's capable of 100 watts of continuous power. Then there's the dynamic light display, courtesy of a front-mounted LED light that's capable of performing a variety of preset patterns or just bouncing along to the music. The included microphone is a standard JBL wireless mic with bass, treble, and echo tuning, and music can be played from sources via Bluetooth, USB, or 3.5mm line in. The speaker is also IPX4-rated splash-proof, so you don't have to worry about it getting a little wet, and you can pair it with a second JBL speaker for stereo sound. The only real knock here is the 6-hour battery life which is pretty low these days, but it's definitely hauling a lot of payload and worth every minute of charge time.

Anyway, there are obviously some features here that won't be for everyone, and for those folks we have an excellent roundup of more tame portable Bluetooth speakers. But if you think there is even a chance you might throw, or attend, a gathering this summer that could be enhanced by a portable party machine, you're going to want to grab the JBL PartyBox while you can, at this price.