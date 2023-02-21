JBL PartyBox On-The-Go $230 $350 Save $120 The perfect portable speaker for your next party is the JBL PartyBox. Not only will it wirelessly play all your favorite music, but you can crank things up a notch by breaking out the karaoke mic. Get the party going with its 100 watts of musical goodness at this massive discount. $230 at Crutchfield $230 at Best Buy $230 at Amazon

Tired of dull, lifeless parties? Desperate to get your guests really engaged? Make everyone the life of the next party with the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go portable speaker. Now available at a big $120 discount, this speaker can be yours for just $230, its best price ever. The last time we saw this speaker this affordable was back in early December, and you're not going to want to miss out this time around.

Why you'll love the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go

JBL is a brand we love when it comes to speakers because we know the quality is high enough to warrant the price. The PartyBox On-The-Go is a portable Bluetooth speaker you can take with you wherever things are going down. Party by the lake? Done. Party in your backyard? Anytime. You can even use this one by the side of your pool because it has IPX4 splash-proof protection, so it's safe even if it gets a little wet.

This 100W speaker has the powerful output to fill any room or outdoor space. Not only that, but it will deliver crystal clear sound, deep bass, and super crisp highs. The speaker's battery life is no joke either, since you can use this one for up to 6 hours without worrying you'll have to stop mid-party. If you're running low, just plug it in and recharge.

You can stream music via Bluetooth without issue, accessing all your favorite playlists wherever you are. If you want to try out singing with your favorites, you can use the wireless microphone the PartyBox comes with. It has a 10-meter range, so you should be fine even with passing the mic around, so everyone can join in. If you're more into instruments, then plug in your guitar and strum along to the rhythm (until someone asks you to stop).

Whatever you want to do, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is now available at a great price, and you're definitely going to want to take advantage of the deal and pay $230 for an awesome new speaker.