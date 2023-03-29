Source: JBL JBL Live Pro 2 $100 $150 Save $50 When it comes to high quality sound, it's hard to beat JBL in this arena. Their JBL Live Pro 2 true wireless earbuds not only deliver JBL Signature Sound quality on the go, but also offer a great set of features including adaptive noise cancelation with Smart Ambient tech to switch back and forth between tuning in on your favorite tracks and tuning in on the world around you. $100 at Crutchfield $100 at Amazon

If you're familiar with JBL, then you know all about why the brand is synonymous with premium sound quality and top-of-the-line audio equipment. From their portable Bluetooth speakers to their home theater setups, JBL Signature Sound delivers an incredible listening experience no matter the device. So if you're in the market for a set of earbuds that are ideal for listening to music, then this is an offer you'll definitely want to hear us out on.

Why JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds are worth your money

There's no denying that JBL offers incredible sound quality, and the Live Pro 2 come packaged with a game-changing feature – adaptive noise cancelation. Whether you're in the gym or at the park, these buds will actively change according to the surrounding environment to provide the perfect level of ambient noise reduction. While many of the best wireless earbuds include some form of noise-canceling tech, only a select few come with adaptive settings that change to suit the situation, making the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS a true delight to listen to your favorite music with.

That isn't to say these buds won't work well when it comes to taking calls, however. These things are outfitted with a total of six beam-forming mics to reduce excess noise and make sure you're heard loud and clear and come with a VoiceAware feature, which allows you to hear and set the level of your own voice during calls. Along with the Smart Ambient feature, which essentially flips the noise-canceling script and amplifies ambient noise so you can hear what's going on around you, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS work extremely well for both business and pleasure.

Bring all of these sound-enhancing features together with a solid battery life of up to 10 hours (plus another 30 in the charging case), a fast 15-minute Speed Charge to give you another four hours when you need it, touch and voice control capabilities, and convenient multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and you've got yourself an incredible pair of earbuds for just $100.