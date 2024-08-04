JBL’s first attempt at building a smart case for the Tour Pro 2 earbuds was a rousing success that left me impressed and optimistic about the product line. Some people may see a touchscreen smart case as a gimmick, but it’s often faster and more convenient to change sound profiles or access play controls than fiddling with apps on a phone.

While it’s not yet time for JBL to refresh their best earbuds, the smart case is coming to the next most accessible line with the Live 3 series. All the best things about the flagship are here, but at a lower price and with a few key improvements.

Editor's choice JBL Live Beam 3 9 / 10 The JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds build on the smart case first introduced by the Tour Pro 2, offering volume and playback controls, audio profile switching, and several other settings. They're capable of adaptive ANC with six microphones, multipoint, JBL Spacial Sound, wireless charging, and support for most major high-res codecs, including LDAC and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio. Pros Highly functional touchscreen case

Great ANC performance

Really good audio quality and EQ control

Multipoint support Cons Expensive compared to comparable earbuds

Case is fairly chunky $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at JBL

Price and availability

The price of the Tour Pro 2 was potentially a little hard to swallow, and it was fairly easy to see that the smart case was responsible for elevating it above most comparable buds. The Live Beam 3 haven't eliminated that price gap, but it’s a bit more accessible at $200. And if you prefer a different shape, the Live Buds 3 are priced the same and otherwise virtually identical.

You can also choose between four different colors: Blue, Silver, Black, and Purple. These are available directly from JBL’s site or through popular online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Specifications Wired/wireless Wireless Battery Life 12 hours (ANC off), 9 hours (Adaptive ANC on) Noise Cancellation Yes, including adaptive ANC Microphones 3 per bud IP rating IP55 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 Charging USB-C and Qi Wireless Driver size 10 mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 22.51*31.04*23.74mm, 5g per bud Dimensions and weight (case) 61*51*30.25mm, 72g Price $200 Multipoint support Yes Expand

What’s good about the JBL Live Beam 3?

A strong case for smarts

Close

It’s impossible to talk about the Live Beam 3 without immediately comparing their case to the Tour Pro 2 case. The two have quite a bit in common, but the newer model has matured in many ways. In fact, nearly all my complaints about the original case have been addressed.

Related JBL Tour Pro 2 review: Smart earbuds, smart case No gimmicks here; the case should be a template for premium buds going forward.

For example, the Tour Pro 2 had a top-loading case that required fairly intentional handling of the buds to place them back inside. This becomes easy enough to do with a little practice, almost like a reflex, but it still warranted improvement. JBL solved this with the Live Beam 3 case by turning to a design where the whole side with the display is now the lid, and the buds lie flat inside. Dropping the buds into the case requires very little effort, and internal magnets help to guide them into position.

To help prevent the case from being dropped, a hard loop has been added to one corner so it can be hung on a lanyard, wrist strap, or maybe attached to a purse or bag.

JBL did a great job with the software on the first attempt, so I’m happy to see the same interface return. Outside of a handful of specific screens, most can be turned off using the mobile app. I generally keep the player controls active but regularly slide to the volume, or EQ presets when I need to.