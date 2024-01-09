Summary JBL announces a major new version of its Live earbuds family, with a smart touchscreen case for enhanced control and convenience, and available in three flavors with slightly different designs and specs. They all offer ANC, high-res Bluetooth codecs, wireless charging, and multipoint support.

Several other product updates were announced with increased battery life and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support.

All upcoming JBL products, including Live 3, are made with recycled or renewable materials, eliminating the need for the Eco line.

JBL has a history of coming to CES fully loaded with announcements, and this year is no exception. Updates are scheduled for many of the earbuds in the Tune and Live families, the Soundgear Sense, and several of the speakers — there are even some new microphones. But the most exciting among these is a major redesign for the third generation Live earbuds, which will come with a smart touchscreen case and available in three different bud designs.

This is JBL’s second true wireless earbud model to incorporate a touchscreen case following the popularity of the JBL Tour Pro 2. The 1.45-inch LED touch display offers several features to control the listening experience rather than pick up your phone to fiddle with different apps, including screens for playback controls, volume adjustment, and switching audio profiles.

The Live 3 will be available in three flavors to choose from, each with different designs and slightly different specs:

Live Buds 3 are stickless IP55 buds equipped with 10mm drivers. Battery life can reach a combined 40 hours of playback with ANC disabled (10 from the buds + 30 with the case).

Live Beam 3 are closed-type IP55 stick earbuds with 10mm drivers. These can hit a combined 48 hours with ANC disabled (12 buds / 36 case).

Live Flex 3 are open-type IP54 stick earbuds with 12mm drivers. These should have 40 hours playback with ANC disabled (10 buds / 30 case).

Each version comes with ANC powered by six microphones, support for most major high-res codecs including LDAC, JBL Spatial Sound and Personi-Fi 3.0, wireless charging, and multipoint support. Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio will also be supported, but JBL expects to roll it out via OTA updates at some point after the launch.

All of the Live 3 models are scheduled to launch Summer 2024 and will be available in either black or silver for $199.95.

JBL also confirmed the Eco line is no longer necessary because all of the company's upcoming products (including the Live 3) are now made using recycled or renewable materials. Among other announcements, there are numerous model refreshes that add longer battery life and Bluetooth 5.3, including the Tune headphones (520BT, 670NC, 720BT, and 770NC) and several speakers (Clip 5, Xtreme 4, JBL Go 4, and the PartyBox series). The Tune 310c wired earbuds are switching from Lightning to USB-C to support the latest iPhone and Android devices. And JBL is also introducing the new Soundgear Sense open-ear wireless earbuds with “air conduction” technology.