The JBL Go 3, a lightweight and waterproof speaker, joins Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days at a half-off discount.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are hugely popular, and the Go 3 is one of the most impressive around, squeezing top features into a compact form factor. Normally $50, the Go 3 is available for just $25 during the Prime Day event.

What's so great about the JBL Go 3?

JBL has a solid reputation for quality speakers geared to fit the needs of casual listeners. Water resistance, an impressive battery life, and an easy-to-use design — coincidentally all features of the more expensive JBL Flip 6, which follows the brand's signature oblong speaker design — are examples of what keeps JBL in its customers' good graces. The Go 3 boasts an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, so no need to worry about errant waves or sand.

While there are plenty of reasons to grab any JBL speaker, the Go 3 is perfect for music lovers who are always, well, on the go. The battery lasts for five hours, enough time for a bonfire, bicycle ride, or picnic, and it's small enough to throw in almost any bag.

Don't underestimate the JBL 3's sound power from its size. This little speaker uses JBL Pro Sound to blast out tunes at a robust, powerful volume that doesn't sacrifice quality.