Parties are incomplete without some lively music. But thanks to Black Friday, you don't need to spend too much on a room-filling speaker. JBL makes some of the best wireless speakers out there, and two of our favorite portable speakers from the company are available for their best prices ever. The JBL Flip 6 could be yours right now for just $90. And going for JBL's Charge 5 with a marathon battery will cost you $120, a $60 discount over its regular price.

JBL Flip 6

To state it right off the bat: the JBL Flip 6 is one of the best-sounding speakers in its price bracket. It's got a strong bass output, but JBL's tuning ensures that it doesn't overpower other instrumental and vocal sounds. While room-filling audio is the Flip 6's strong suit, the new companion app steals the show with adjustable EQ, allowing you to tune the audio as per your preference.

In our testing, the battery life came close to the advertised 12-hour figure — with maximum bass and volume. With regular daily use at more reasonable volume levels, the Flip 6 can spend a couple of weeks off the charger or last a full day at the beach without needing a top-up.

Source: JBL JBL Flip 6 $90 $130 Save $40 Get this excellent JBL Flip 6 deal right now to save $40 over its MSRP. You can pick one up without giving it a second thought for just $90 a pop — or even grab a pair and have a stereo setup in your living room. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5's highlighting feature is its built-in power bank that you can use to juice up your phone during extended outdoor trips. The speaker alone can last for about 20 hours, but it's easy to squeeze out even more listening time considering you rarely need to push the volume past the 50% mark.

By that, we mean the Charge 5 is LOUD and has no trouble filling up an entire apartment with your favorite music. It's astounding how loud and clear the sound coming out of this fairly compact Bluetooth speaker is. You will also be amazed when you pick up the Charge 5 at its best price to date for Black Friday.

Source: JBL JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 The JBL Charge 5 is fairly expensive at its full price. But if you hurry up and jump on this Black Friday deal, you can grab one for just $120 — that's a flat $60 savings on a speaker that we recommend in a heartbeat. This deal price is available across all color options, so grab one before your choice of color runs out of stock. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

The JBL Flip 6 and the Charge 5 speakers are quite new and don't usually go on sale, let alone at their current tempting prices. For water-resistant, pool-ready speakers like these two, the discounted prices are just unmissable. But these aren't the only speakers discounted for Black Friday; there are plenty of Bluetooth and smart speakers to consider if you want more options.