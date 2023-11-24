JBL Flip 6 Over 30% off! $89 is a steal for the JBL Flip 6 — we love this speaker! $89 $130 Save $41 The JBL Flip 6 is an exceptional speaker with numerous impressive features. It's not just waterproof and dustproof; it's also built to last with an IP67 rating that guarantees durability and protection against the harshest elements. Its rugged design makes it perfect for use on the go. You can pick from several colors to find the one that best suits your style, and only spend $89 right now! $89 at Amazon $89 at Best Buy $89 at JBL

If you want to enjoy high-quality music outside your home, you'll need a portable speaker with Bluetooth capability. It should offer excellent audio quality suitable for your music preference, whether you want to listen to classic 90s hits at a backyard barbecue or chill with Jack Johnson's music at the beach. Thanks to Black Friday, you can get one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers without spending a fortune. The JBL Flip 6 is truly an all-star regardless of where you listen to your music because it's built tough, sounds great, and for a limited time is only $89! That's a Black Friday steal if we've ever seen one!

We love the JBL Flip, and you will too!

We've reviewed so many Bluetooth speakers over the years, from top-of-line audiophile-focus ones to tiny, inexpensive crappy sounding ones, and the JBL Flip 6 has been one of the most impressive we've used.

The JBL Flip 6 series does have a slight bass-heavy sound quality, but it's not so in-your-face about it that you can't enjoy lighter genres of music. Of course, things like rock, hip-hop, and EDM will thrive on the Flip 6, but don't be afraid to chill out to some indie rock or folk either — it sounds great! Plus, the new 10-watt tweeter included inside, makes the speaker capable of producing more musical nuance than ever before. Don't forget that the JBL mobile app allows you to adjust the EQ settings, so you can customize the sound to your liking.

The speaker is also more durable than ever, which makes it perfect for taking on your camping trip or for a day at the beach. The Flip 6 has an IP67 rating, which pretty much means it's locked up to dust and other particulates, and it can take a dive into some after and be no worse for wear. Plus, its rubberized design makes it sturdy on its own, and it can handle the odd stumble off the picnic

The JBL Flip 6 promises a battery life of around 12 hours, and during our test with maximum volume and bass, we were able to get a good 11 hours of usage before it shut off completely. With more mixed usage, you'd be able to push the speaker even longer. This battery life is more than enough for beach days with friends, and you can even charge it while listening, so you never have to stop the party.

When you pull out the Flip 6, it's obvious that a party is about to start, particularly if you're dressed in an outfit that matches one of the available colors, of which there is plenty! We had a great time using this audio device, and we know you will too. So don't miss out on the JBL Flip 6 — only $89 for a limited time!