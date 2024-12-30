Your changes have been saved JBL Endurance Race $40 $80 Save $40 The JBL Endurance Race earbuds provide quality audio and an all-time low price with this deal at Amazon and Best Buy. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

You can almost always count on a great price when shopping for cheap wireless earbuds, but the price of these JBL Endurance Race earbuds stands out to us right now. They're marked down to just $40 at both Amazon and Best Buy, which is 50% off their regular price of $80. This is the lowest price to date on the JBL Endurance Race earbuds, making right now a great time to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the JBL Endurance Race earbuds

Source: JBL

JBL has been around the block a few times when it comes to headphones. You can regularly find quality prices and quality audio among its model lineup, and that's true of the JBL Endurance Race earbuds as well. These earbuds produce a rich sound with deep bass.

They utilize 6mm drivers that deliver some feeling when listening to your favorite music, movies, or other content. And while these earbuds can certainly be good for all-purpose usage, their design leans towards people that are more active with enhanced protection against the elements, being both waterproof and dustproof.

So, whether you're sweating at the gym or using these earbuds during a rainy run, they'll be able to survive whatever you can throw at them. But the Endurance Race earbuds are also designed with an ergonomic wing, which gives a better seal in your ear and provides enough stability to stay in your ear even during super-active workouts.

They can also endure submersion in water up to one meter, which is great if you happen to find yourself head deep in some water. A couple of features that fitness enthusiasts will love with the JBL Endurance Race earbuds are Ambient Aware and TalkThru.

Ambient Aware helps you stay alert to your surroundings, while TalkThru will allow you to jump right into an in-person conversation without having to take out your earbuds. The earbuds can get you up to 10 hours of playback between charges, and with the included charging case you'll get an additional 20 hours before needing to reach for an outlet.

You aren't going to find them among the best wireless earbuds, but the JBL Endurance Race are certainly some of the best-priced wireless earbuds with this deal. They provide a ton of value even at their regular price, and right now you can grab them at Amazon or Best Buy for just $40. This is 50% off their regular price and an all-time low price so get them while you can.