Sometimes it can be hard to carve out time for yourself, but if you're looking to do so on the go, earbuds and wireless headphones are a perfect way to do it, allowing you to really immerse yourself in your music and TV shows. With that said, having a good pair can really make a huge difference, but sometimes going for the best options can be quite expensive and outside many people's budget.

With that said, we've managed to round up a few of our favorite discounts on awesome JBL earbuds during Amazon's massive sales event that can save you up to 38% for a limited time. So if you've been in the market for some new earbuds, this is going to be the perfect time to shop.

JBL Endurance Race

These are the perfect pair of earbuds if you're looking for excellent sound and durability against the elements. The earbuds come with impressive audio quality thanks to the use of 6mm dynamic drivers that produce bold, rich and jaw-dropping sound. In addition, the earbuds offer plenty of battery life with up to 10 hours of use on a single charge and up to 20 more hours using the charging case.

As stated before, these are meant to survive in the elements, and it can accomplish this thanks to its IP67 rating that keeps it dust and waterproof. Not only do these earbuds offer great sound, but you can also sound great on calls as well with dual beam forming microphones. And now, you can score these for a fantastic price for a limited time.

JBL Tune Buds

These aren't the cheapest earbuds in JBL's lineup, but for what you're paying, it's an absolute bargain when you're getting this level of impressive audio and ANC. JBL is able to provide this kind of value by utilizing 10mm drives in its earbuds that produce robust sound that just feels immersive.

Of course, the ANC is also quite powerful, canceling out the distractions of the outside world, allowing you to really focus in on what you're listening to. Communicating with people is made easy with JBL's VoiceAware, and you'll never sound bad thanks to the dual microphones. And with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and 36 more hours in the charging case, you can go all day without ever having to worry. Best of all, these earbuds are now 30% off, making them an absolute steal.

JBL Reflect Aero

If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that are great for working out, then the Reflect Aero is going to be the one for you. These earbuds not only provide a secure fit, they also offer plenty of protection from sweat and weather elements thanks to their IP68 rating.

If you really want to take things to the extreme, these earbuds can even survive underwater for up to 30 minutes at depths up to 1.5 meters. In addition to its durability, you get great audio, along with ANC, and three beam forming microphones that keep your voice crisp during calls. Best of all, you can now save $50 off the regular retail price for a limited time.

As you can see, there are plenty of great discounts to be had on JBL's entire earbuds lineup. But the above are some of my favorite from the sale, but we encourage you to still take a look at all the sales items during Amazon's sale. Of course, if these earbuds are still a little outside your budget, then we encourage you to take a look at some of our favorite affordable earbuds of 2024.