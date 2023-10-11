Source: Amazon JBL Clip 4 $45 $80 Save $35 The JBL Clip 4 is a flashy speaker with an integrated carabiner hook and loud, punchy sound. It is built for the outdoors and comes in a variety of colors too, usually priced at $80. However, Fall Prime Day has dropped the price to just $45. $45 at Amazon

Choosing a great bluetooth speaker can quickly turn into an exercise in research and patience if you don’t have a budget and use case clearly defined, just because of the sheer amount of choice consumers have today. We pick out the best Bluetooth speakers for you, and an astounding number of them are from JBL — a brand with a penchant for punchy bass-forward acoustic tuning without breaking the bank. The Clip 4 is one of JBLs newest portable speakers that lives up to our expectations from the brand, and it is selling for nearly half its usual price during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Why should you get the JBL Clip 4?

The JBL Clip 4 is a handy yet powerful portable speaker delivering 10-hour battery life on a full charge, so you can enjoy your music uninterrupted outdoors. Despite the fabric mesh on the outside, the speaker is designed to take a beating. It comes IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, meaning it can survive immersion in 3.3 feet of water for up to half an hour.

The JBL Clip 4 speaker’s standout feature is undoubtedly the integrated carabiner hook. It makes the speaker easy to attach to your waistband, backpack, tools, or other gear. JBL also upgraded the carabiner hook for this iteration. As far as sound goes, a single 5W speaker driver might not seem like much on paper, but it delivers top-notch sound with JBL’s typical bass-forward tuning. However, it is reasonable to expect a little distortion at higher volume due to the hardware configuration.

The speaker comes in several colorways, including single color, two-tone, and tri-tone options available on Amazon. Pricing usually hovers around the $80 mark, but Prime Big Deal Days have brought it down to $45 — a 44% discount on the sticker price, making this an irresistible deal.