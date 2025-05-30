JBL Clip 4 Eco $37 $65 Save $28 The JBL Clip 4 Eco is an ideal speaker for anyone who wants to bring some music with them while they're on the go. It's great for the beach, backpacking, or just walking around. Better yet, it's now just $37 thanks to this special promotion.

Summer's just around the corner, which means plenty of additional time to spend with friends and family. And if you're looking to add a little music to your meetups, then a portable Bluetooth speaker is going to be the way to go. While there are plenty of great options, we like this one from JBL, thanks to its compact size, good sound, and built-in clip that makes it easy to carry. Best of all, it's now 43% off, dropping it down to just $37 thanks to this awesome deal.

What's great about the JBL Clip 4 Eco?

The JBL Clip 4 Eco is one of those speakers that's built for adventure. Not only do you get a compact size and built-in clip, which makes it easy to carry, but it's also quite durable as well, thanks to its IP67 rating, which means it's capable of withstanding pretty much anything that you can throw at it.

Of course, it also delivers great sound despite its small size, and the battery life is also quite good too, lasting up to ten hours on a single charge. And just in case you're out in the middle of nowhere, or don't like lugging around a bunch of cables, the device has a USB-C port, which makes charging more convenient.

Again, what makes this speaker stand out right now is the fantastic price. We've seen this speaker get discounted before, but never this low. Get it now from Woot while supplies last.