JBL is a reputed name in the audio accessories segment, with products ranging from rugged Bluetooth speakers to earbuds. This Black Friday, there are a handful of deals available on the manufacturer's products, including its top-of-the-line speakers the Charge 5. This premium speaker is now available with an exciting discount of $60, bringing the cost down to just $120 and the potential to be among the best audio deals this weekend.

Why you should get the JBL Charge 5

What makes the Charge 5 really stand out is its powerful sound, adequate to fill a large room or even small outdoor events. Complementing the impeccable audio performance is IP67-certified water resistance, easily handling rain, and even partial submersion. The sound is delivered by a solitary 20mm 10W speaker and a 30W woofer. Pairing two or more units of the Charge 5 can also generate stereo sound, a feature that you can find on pretty much every modern-day Bluetooth speaker.

These speakers have an advertised battery life of 20 hours, although actual usage may vary depending on factors like volume levels and the type of content being played. Regardless, the Charge 5 should comfortably last two weeks with a few hours of use each day. JBL has ensured that the speaker is future-proofed with the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for better range and performance.

Why is this a good deal?

Announced during CES 2021 early last year, the JBL Charge 5 has been a dominant force among Bluetooth speakers, even as newer offerings flooded the market. However, Black Friday deals on these speakers have been few and far between, with the Charge 5 staying firmly on that $180 MSRP since its release.

The deal should last through Cyber Monday, provided the stocks haven't run out by then on Amazon. You can get the JBL Charge 5 in a handful of colors, so there's something for everyone. Whether you're just a casual music listener or love hosting weekend parties at your home, the JBL Charge 5 is the most reliable option out there.

