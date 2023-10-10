Source: JBL JBL Boombox 2 $250 $400 Save $150 Get fearsome bass and excessive volume with the JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker, featuring all-day battery life, phone charging, and water-resistance. $250 at Amazon

October Prime Day is the perfect time to get your hands on a JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker for only $249, which is the kind of deal to make us drool. That's a steep discount on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, which usually costs $399.

The JBL Boombox 2 is known for its superb sound and extraordinary battery life. JBL is a staple in the world of audio devices, with a reputation for producing high-quality speakers with great audio, which makes this $250 price tag a steal.

Why $250 for the JBL Boombox 2 is a steal

Audiophiles who want a good portable Bluetooth speaker will love the JBL Boombox 2. It features pro sound with 160 watts of output and bass you can feel in your gut. This is party material your guests will love and your neighbors may or may not appreciate.

You can keep the party going all night thanks to a battery that delivers 24 hours of full-volume playtime. You can even charge your phone with the speaker, so your music never quits.

You can adjust the output to your needs thanks to the free JBL app, which connects directly to the speaker and is full of controls. Adjust the bass, mids, and trebles until you have the perfect sound for your surroundings. The speaker charges fast. You can get it from zero to over 50% in under 15 minutes, so if your party does happen to go into a second day, you won't be out of music for long. Of course, the louder you play it, the more power it will draw.

This speaker is easy to take with you thanks to a firm plastic handle covering the top. It's also IPX7 waterproof, so it is safe from pool party splashes and sudden rain at picnics.

The best feature of the Boombox 2 is JBL's PartyBoost, which allows you to daisy-chain several JBL speakers together over Bluetooth to give you incredible surround-sound music. This sounds like the perfect reason to buy two.

The JBL Boombox 2 is usually one of the more expensive portable Bluetooth speakers you can get at $400, but the Prime Day price drop to $250 is an exceptional deal. You won't find a speaker with this kind of quality for this price - not even the more recent Boombox 3, which retails for twice the price at $500.