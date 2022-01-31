The speakers on most TVs suck, especially those on cheaper models. My budget 4K Samsung television is no exception, so I was looking for a way to boost its sound without spending a huge amount. After using it for a little while, I’ve found the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam to be exactly what I was after, greatly improving my audio experience while watching films and playing games, and for a reasonable price.

Since my TV isn’t so big, I wanted a soundbar that wouldn’t take up too much space. It measures 70.9x5.8x10.1cm, so it fits snuggly under my TV, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a punch. It’s got five 48x80mm racetrack drivers (three front-firing, two side-firing) for a total output of 250W along with four 75mm passive radiators (two top, two bottom) to help with the bass, which is most welcome since that’s what my TV speakers really struggle with.

I will say that the setup was a bit of a pain, in no small part thanks to the lackluster remote, but once you’ve got through that you can throw it in a drawer and will only need to get it out when you want to engage the Dolby Atmos mode since you can use your TV (or other) remote to control the volume. The MultiBeam functionality comes with automatic calibration that seems to do the job — I didn’t have to fiddle too much to get the surround sound working well in my living room. This model doesn’t feature Android TV, but I have a Chromecast with Google TV for that. It does have Chromecast Built-in, Airplay, and Alexa Multiroom music streaming capabilities, and there’s also Bluetooth 4.2 on board if you need it. As well as the remote, it comes with a power cord, HDMI cable, and includes wall-mounting attachments if you want to go for a fancier setup.

Connectivity is decent — I hooked it up to my TV via the ARC HDMI out (it also supports eARC for newer TVs) and there’s another HDMI in if you want to plug something else directly into it. My 2018 Samsung TV supports Dolby Digital Plus which means it can do Dolby Atmos, though it's not the full-fat, lossless experience you'd get via eARC. Optical is also an option, and there’s Ethernet for fast internet as well as an HDMI port. You can also make use of 4K Dolby Vision pass-through for content that supports the HDR format.

All in all, I’ve been impressed with how the MultiBeam sounds and performs. It’s miles better than what my TV speakers are capable of, and the surround sound makes watching movies a completely different experience. Even if your TV is more expensive than mine, chances are it will still be sorely lacking in bass, so that’s the improvement I noticed the most when it came to the overall sound profile, but the MultiBeam is generally well-rounded if not the most detailed and dynamic. As well as delivering superb 3D audio, JBL’s understated design also doesn’t let it down. There was a time when cheap soundbars would look exactly that, but the minimal styling on this one blends into my TV setup and doesn’t get in the way at all.

The most compelling selling point of this JBL soundbar is undeniably its affordability. The $400 US retail price is already tempting, but you can sometimes find it cheaper on sale. In the UK right now, for example, you can get it for as little as £240 (usually £350), and it’s a steal at that price. Compared to the last JBL soundbar we reviewed — the $1,000 Bar 9.1 — you get a good amount of the functionality for a fraction of the cost. If you don’t need Android TV in your soundbar and you want the best sound for the lowest price, the JBL 5.0 MultiBeam may just be the budget option you're looking for.

