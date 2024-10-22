JBL Authentics 300 The JBL Authentics 300 is a hefty 11-pound speaker equipped with 25mm tweeters, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a 6.5 passive radiator, all designed for one thing — premium performance. This portable smart speaker works with all the popular streaming services and is compatible with Airplay, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

The JBL Authentics 300 smart speaker is currently our top pick in our best smart speakers list, thanks to its room-filling sound. We currently consider this Bluetooth smart speaker the best choice on the market at its full retail price, and today, you can snag one while saving $100, bringing the price down to $350, which is a bargain and then some. So, if you are looking to spruce up your holidays with some sweet, sweet tunes, the JBL Authentics 300 is a great choice. Both Best Buy and Amazon carry the discounted smart speaker, so you have a choice of where to buy.

What's great about the JBL Authentics 300 smart speaker

First off, the retro look is incredibly slick, reminiscent of a speaker from the 50s, with dual-tone leather-like casing that offers a dark brown and khaki tan. So, for anyone sick of all the pill-shaped portable Bluetooth speakers out there, this JBL is a nice change of pace that should look perfectly at home on an end table or nightstand. But looks aren't the only thing going for this smart speaker, which is why we gave it an 8.5 in our review. It also sounds great, offering plenty of bass while retaining clear mids and highs. You can also adjust your levels with the JBL One app to tune the sound to your specific preferences.

Best of all, this smart speaker comes equipped with Wi-Fi support and has Chromecast built-in. This way, you can stream from all of your favorite music services without the need for your phone, directly on the device. And if, at any point, you'd like to cast content from your phone, you can do that too. This makes for a versatile experience as a stand-alone streaming player, as well as one that compliments your phone's ability to cast. It's the best of both worlds, and means you aren't reliant on Bluetooth, allowing for HD streams for the best sound possible, making today's deal at a steal at $350. Don't miss it.