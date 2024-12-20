Your changes have been saved JBL Authentics 300 $350 $450 Save $100 The JBL Authentics 300 is a hefty 11-pound speaker equipped with 25mm tweeters, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a 6.5 passive radiator, all designed for one thing — premium performance. This portable smart speaker works with all the popular streaming services and is compatible with Airplay, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at JBL

This JBL Authentics 300 is the best smart speaker you can buy in 2024. In our review, we loved that it could get really loud and still sound good. The design aesthetic was a great mix of old and new, and it also offered different ways to connect, while also offering plenty of smart features that we loved.

Perhaps the biggest complaint about this model that we had was that it was just too expensive. The good news is that the price has now been lowered, with a great discount that takes $100 off retail. For a limited time, you can score the JBL Authentics 300 for $350, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model. So get it while you can because this deal isn't going to be around for long.

What's great about the JBL Authentics 300?

Perhaps one of the most important things about a speaker is the sound you get from it. A lot of devices overlook this aspect, but JBL hits a home run with this model, delivering excellent audio quality that can get loud when it needs to. It's able to accomplish this with a pair of tweeters and a combination of a woofer and radiator that delivers a full spectrum of sound that is great to enjoy.

Of course, you also get a fantastic design that mixes modern and retro, and connectivity options that expand outside traditional Bluetooth with the option of using Wi-Fi. While you can keep this speaker plugged in, you can also take it off power as well thanks to its battery that can last up to eight hours on a single charge.

You also get access to popular voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, along with the ability to control the experience using the JBL app on your phone or tablet. Perhaps what makes this speaker a little more unique is that it can calibrate to the environment to provide the best possible experience.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here by buying this speaker. While it is a little on the larger size, the benefits far outweigh this hurdle. So get it for $100 less with this deal while you can. We ranked this our top pick for 2024, so it's going to be a fantastic smart speaker to own and enjoy.