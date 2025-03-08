JBL Authentics 300 $300 $450 Save $150 The JBL Authentics 300 is a hefty 11-pound speaker equipped with 25mm tweeters, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a 6.5 passive radiator, all designed for one thing — premium performance. This portable smart speaker works with all the popular streaming services and is compatible with Airplay, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The JBL Authentics 300 is our top choice when it comes to smart speakers, besting brands like Sonos, Amazon, and Google. Not only does it have a unique look that allows it to stand out, but it can also seamlessly integrate into pretty much any room.

More importantly, it gets super loud, and offers support for voice assistants from Google and Amazon. Despite being our top pick, one of our main complaints about the device was that it was just too expensive. Thankfully, that problem is now remedied with this fantastic deal that knocks $150 off, dropping it down to the best price we've ever seen.

What's great about the JBL Authentics 300 smart speaker?