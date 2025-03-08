JBL Authentics 300
The JBL Authentics 300 is a hefty 11-pound speaker equipped with 25mm tweeters, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a 6.5 passive radiator, all designed for one thing — premium performance. This portable smart speaker works with all the popular streaming services and is compatible with Airplay, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
The JBL Authentics 300 is our top choice when it comes to smart speakers, besting brands like Sonos, Amazon, and Google. Not only does it have a unique look that allows it to stand out, but it can also seamlessly integrate into pretty much any room.
JBL Authentics 300 portable speaker review: Large sound in a large package
A big way to blast your favorite tunes wherever you go
More importantly, it gets super loud, and offers support for voice assistants from Google and Amazon. Despite being our top pick, one of our main complaints about the device was that it was just too expensive. Thankfully, that problem is now remedied with this fantastic deal that knocks $150 off, dropping it down to the best price we've ever seen.