Source: Best Buy Jaybird Vista 2 $100 $150 Save $50 Jaybird's Vista line of wireless earbuds have long been known for their durability, making them perfect workout companions. Version 2 adds active noise cancellation and an IP68 rating, the second-highest rating for protection against dust and moisture. $100 at Amazon

Jaybird's wireless earbuds have long been synonymous with sport and durability, and the Vista 2s are a shining example of that. In addition to active noise cancellation and other features, they offer impressive protection against dust and water damage, making them capable of handling just about anything you throw at them, from intense workouts to heavy yard work. They actually made our list this year of the best wireless earbuds, and as luck would have it, they are being discounted by $50 for Black Friday weekend.

Why you should buy the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds

The headlining feature here is Vista 2's protection against the elements. They are IP68-rated, meaning they are dust and waterproof. Many headphones and earbuds claim to be water or sweat-resistant, but few can actually withstand continuous immersion in water like the Jaybirds. They are also tested against military standards for freeze, shock, and impact resistance.

As for the other features, the Vista 2s offer solid active noise-cancelling and SurroundSense — Jaybird's pass-through audio feature that allows you to stay aware of your surroundings. And both media and phone calls sound great thanks to the 6mm milled drivers, customizable EQ profiles, and three different ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Battery life is good for up to eight hours, and the included charging case adds another 16 hours. The case charges via USB-C, and a quick 5-minute charge gives you an hour of listening time.

We are tracking a number of discounts on popular headphones in our Black Friday audio deals hub, but if you need a pair of wireless earbuds capable of withstanding the elements, the Vista 2s are the way to go.