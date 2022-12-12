The Jaybird Vista 2 are second-generation earbuds with a reputation to uphold. Armed with a unique shape, an insane IP68 rating, and customizable equalizers built into the corresponding app, these should be an obvious choice for any athlete. However, with a few missteps with connection, sound quality, and lackluster ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), it’s difficult to justify their $150 price tag. Still, there are some great features if you can grab them for the right price, and they are definitely one of the best earbud options for working out.

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are a great fit for any athlete who likes to jam out during their most challenging workouts, no matter the environment. However, aside from secure fit and "weatherproof" design, they fall short regarding sound, ANC, and long-term comfort. Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

8 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Bluetooth : Yes

Yes Microphones: Digital MEMS, Omni directional

Digital MEMS, Omni directional Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 IP rating: IP68

IP68 Supported codecs: SBC & AAC

SBC & AAC Dimensions (earbuds): 15.7 x 16.2 x 20.3mm

15.7 x 16.2 x 20.3mm Waterproof: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging

USB-C & Wireless charging Price (MSRP): $150 Pros Good fit for most

Can withstand the elements

Decent battery life

Adjustable SurroundSense Cons ANC isn’t the greatest, even if it’s adjustable

Charging can be inconsistent

Not comfortable after extended use

Jaybird Vista 2: Price and availability

The Vista 2 are available and easy to grab from different retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, or Jaybird directly at a cool $150, after a drop from their original $200 price tag. That's a bit pricey for what they offer, but it's not uncommon to see them for sale around the $100 range.

Jaybird Vista 2: Design, hardware, what's in the box

The Vista 2 have an interesting design right out of the box that makes them perfect for an intense workout, provided you wear the correct size. The buds are a small oval shape, made from a combination of plastic and textured cloth featuring the Jaybird logo. They slip in easily and remain secure thanks to the tips' unique design.

The Vista 2 have traditional ear tips or "ear gels," but what sets these buds apart are the flexible hooks that fit snuggly in your ear, holding the buds tightly in place. They come with the middle size installed, which should be a good fit for most. However, I had a little trouble getting a good fit as a person with tiny ears.

The earbuds come in three ear gel sizes: 1, 2, and 3. I tried sizes 1 and 2 (even one of each) and ultimately settled on size 2. The smallest size, 1, does not feature the secure hook, and they didn't stay put. As far as fit goes, the only difference between the two sizes is the missing hook, which seems like an oversight. Also, the gels aren't the easiest thing to remove.

Size 2 had more staying power, but since they were too big, they started to hurt after about an hour of use. I found the Pixel Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 more comfortable. Comfort aside, once in, these earbuds are prepared for a workout. They stay in place even during burpees, a run, or while giving the dog a bath. And if you still somehow manage to lose them, the Jaybird app features a nifty "Find My Buds" feature that can pinpoint their location if they are charged up.

The Vista 2 are also built to take a beating from the elements. They have an IP68 and MIL-STD 810G rating, so they are water-resistant and weatherproof. Jaybird says they have "earth-proof durability," which I tested unexpectedly during a 21-degree, snowy day. They both passed with flying colors. Still, it would be best if you didn't swim with them.

The buds have tap and touch controls, and the pad is easy to find since it's a textured cloth. The buds have a pushable button, but Jaybird keeps it simple as far as controls go. Unfortunately, the touch controls aren't always super responsive.

Still, they are easy to use, which is good if you're in the middle of a run. Use a single press to play/pause, and a double press to skip or go back, depending on which ear you press. For volume controls, you can press and hold the buds on either ear, and double-tap to toggle SurroundSense or ANC. For calls, use a single press to accept and hang up, and double-tap to reject.

There's also a USB A-to-C cable (albeit a tiny one) and a charging case. The charging case is pretty flimsy for an "earth-proof" product. It's made of smooth plastic that's featherlight, but it's also slick and very easy to drop. It slipped out of my fingers quite a few times. The hinge feels like it'll easily snap off, and on more than one occasion, the magnets failed to connect with the earbud. And several times, only one bud would charge up to 100% while the other lagged at about 75%, but that didn't happen every time.

The case is tiny enough to carry around and has an adjustable tassel. The USB-C port is right at the front of the case and has three little lights to indicate if the buds are in place and charging. The Vista 2 come in Black, Midnight Blue, and Nimbus Gray.

Jaybird Vista 2: Sound quality and features

The Vista 2 may be good for a workout, but they are just okay as far as sound quality is concerned. The buds use SBC/AAC codecs, but these don't give out top-notch sound and can be jarring if you switch music genres. The sound is oddly tinny and not nearly as full as some other earbuds around this price point, but you can fix some sound issues through the Jaybird app.

There are plenty of presets to equalize sound to your taste, and you can create a Personal EQ. The problem is that there are so many presets that it could be hard to choose the right ones. The app does break the presets down into different musical genres to make searching easier, but again, if you listen to various genres, the presets might not do it for you.

After running through the Personal EQ, you can adjust the low bass, bass, mids, treble, and upper treble. But, even after making adjustments, the buds didn't sound super great. At certain points, guitars and heavy bass would get a bit distorted. Still, they sound decent enough to get you through a workout.

The call quality was better than expected. The Vista 2 feature an Omni directional microphone, so I could hear clearly hear my partner, and he had no trouble hearing me.

The Vista 2 have ANC and an adjustable passive cancellation called SurroundSense. While pass-through and ANC modes are pretty standard, SurroundSense is a less common feature. It allows you to adjust the amount of ambient noise passing through the buds so you can be more aware of your surroundings. It makes sense for earbuds designed for active wear, but what's neat is that you can adjust the level of ambient noise that passes through.

Through the Jaybird app, you can adjust the wind filter and raise the bar on how much outside noise gets in. Or you can just go hardcore ANC. However, I found the ANC a bit lacking. While it does a good enough job blocking out basic sounds, I could hear cars passing, people talking loudly, and, worst, my feet hitting the pavement during a run. Turning up the volume could help, but the sound is already mediocre and even worse at higher volumes.

Regarding latency, connecting the Vista 2 buds was quick and painless. I didn't experience terrible lag, and the audio sync was pretty much as expected. Set up took a few steps, and I had them inserted and working in minutes. However, keeping a connection was a bit of a pain point. One earbud would sometimes disconnect completely if I paused the music for too long. To fix the issue, I would have to take the offending bud out, put it in the case, and then re-sync it with my device. It was a relatively quick fix, but annoying.

On the plus side, the Vista 2 can pair with multiple devices simultaneously, and it was fairly easy to switch between them.

Jaybird Vista 2: Battery life

The Vista 2 have impressive battery life, giving you 8 hours of playtime, 16 with the case — but they take 2 hours to charge. If you want to get in a quick workout, but your buds aren't charged, a quick 5-minute charge will get you about an hour of playtime.

You can use the USB-C connector or Qi wireless charging to charge these babies, but using ANC drains the battery faster.

Jaybird Vista 2: The competition

It's hard to beat the Vista 2 buds at what they do best: fit and weatherproofing (although similar earbuds in the same price range sound better). The Pixel Buds Pro may cost $50 more, but they offer a better fit for my tiny ears, and the ANC is way better. They also feature those nifty gesture controls, making the higher price tag worth it. Still, they don't have that secure fit hook like the Vista 2.

If we're looking lower on the price scale, the Galaxy Buds 2 also offer better sound and ANC. The list price is typically $150, but you can often find the Buds 2 on sale for around $100. The downside is that they can't handle more than a light sweat.

You can always use the Beats Fit Pro, which usually cost $200. However, if you're an Android user, you're better off going with Vista 2 if you want to get the most out of your earbuds since most of the Beats Fit Pro features are accessible only if you're a part of the Apple ecosystem.

Jaybird Vista 2: Should you buy them?

If you're looking for a good pair of headphones for heavy workouts or extreme weather, the Vista 2 could be the buds you're after. With over-the-top customizable sound and a unique fit that keeps them snug, they make an excellent workout companion at the right price. For $150, it's hard to look past muddy sound, meh ANC, and connection issues. Luckily, the Vista 2 can often drop to $100.

However, I would not recommend the Jaybird Vista 2 if you have small ears; these buds lose their value without the hook unless you don't mind an uncomfortable fit during your workouts.