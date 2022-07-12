Bluetooth earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but finding a truly excellent pair — without breaking the bank — is a harder challenge. Smartphone manufacturers from Samsung to Google to — yes — Apple will all try to convince you that their headphones are the best options around, but third-party manufacturers might be the way to go. Jaybird was early to the truly wireless earbud craze, and one of their best pairs of exercise-friendly offerings around is on sale for Prime Day.

The Jaybird Vista 2 buds might not have the name recognition of the Galaxy Buds or Pixel Buds, but they're a great headphone choice nonetheless. They're 33% off at Amazon as part of Prime Day, bringing the cost down to an all-time low of just $100.

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds — $50 off

$100 at Amazon

While the Vista 2 earbuds currently match the price of mid-range offerings like the Pixel Buds A-Series, these are a little more advanced than you might expect. With active noise cancellation, you can block out gym noise and other distractions around you from ever interrupting your workout, while Jaybird's SurroundSense feature lets in ambient sound to keep you aware during outdoor runs. Meanwhile, IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD 810G shock resistance help keep your earbuds safe from accidents, allowing you to work as hard as you can and get your heartbeat rising.

Of course, wireless earbuds are only as good as their sound quality and battery life allow them to be. With 6mm drivers and a built-in customizable equalizer, achieving your preferred sound shouldn't be hard at all. Meanwhile, these earbuds last eight hours on a single charge outside of the case, with an additional 16 hours using the battery built into the charging cradle. In total, you're looking at a full day of battery life, with five-minute quick charges for when you need an extra hour of listening time.

Prior to today's sale, the Vista 2s only dropped as low as $130, making today's Prime Day offer a total steal. If you've had your eyes on some new workout-friendly wireless earbuds, today's your lucky day.