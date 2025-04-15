Summary The Japanese Fair Trade Commission issued Google a cease-and-desist order over monopolistic behavior.

The order calls out Google's abusive distribution agreements and revenue-sharing program stipulations.

Google must stop the anti-competitive practices, outline the steps it's taking to change, and provide third-party oversight, or face substantial fines.

The future of Google and its vast range of interconnected services could be at a crossroads. Already under fire from US and EU courts, the tech conglomerate now faces an official rebuke from the Japanese government for taking illegal advantage of its massive market presence and control.

Normally, being on the cutting edge is a good thing for tech companies, but not now: It's the first time any of the five major US tech firms have been hit with an official cease-and-desist order from the Japanese government. If Google doesn't stop the monopolistic behavior, explain its updated practices in detail, and provide third-party compliance oversight for five years, it could be subject to a fine (Source: Japan Fair Trade Commission via The Japan Times).