Earlier this month, Google began detailing all the additions coming to its monthly system updates. The company added the complete changelogs for December 2021 and January 2022 to its support page, and it's not stopping there. The company has now updated the page to reflect the improvements made in the latest Play system, Play services, and Play Store updates.

As highlighted on Google's support page, these tweaks include the ability to redirect Family Link notifications from a child's device to parental controls, improvements to Play-as-you-download — which lets gamers play mobile games while they're downloading — and enhancements to Pay As You Go in the UK. Here are all the changes to expect from the newest system updates on Android.

Account Management [Phone, Tablet] Notifications from Family Link on a child's device can redirect to parental controls using the Android Settings in two-pane mode (foldable & large-screen devices only).

[Phone, Tablet] Parents helping their supervised children sign into their device will now be shown an option to also remotely install Family Link on their own device. Google Play Store Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. Wallet [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Allows purchase, digitization & use of supported transit passes for Pay As You Go (stored balance) in the UK. System Management Support for new daylight savings time transition changes in various countries. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, analytics & diagnostics, machine learning & AI, and security and privacy-related processes in their apps.

All of these improvements arrive as part of January's Google Play system update and Play services v22.02.15 and Play Store v28.9, both of which Google started rolling out to Android devices last Friday.

