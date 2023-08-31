Summary Jackery announces two new models at IFA in Berlin - the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus. These portable power stations feature fast-charging solar panels and long-lasting batteries.

The Solar Generator 300 Plus is lightweight and easy to carry, with a long-lasting battery that stores up to 288Wh and offers dual PD ports capable of up to 100W. It also comes with foldable waterproof solar panels.

The Solar Generator 1000 Plus is a mid-tier power station with a 1264Wh battery and 2000 watt output. It's great as an emergency battery, for professional work, or during camping trips. It comes with advanced solar panels and has a high charge cycle capacity.

Portable power stations aren’t just great tools for upgrading a camping trip, they’re starting to feel increasingly helpful amidst a rising trend of seasonal power outages. Jackery is one of the leading names in the industry, and today the company is announcing two new models at IFA in Berlin. The Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus are the latest in the lineup, featuring fast-charging folding solar panels, safe and reliable long-term batteries, and resistance to the elements.

Image: Jackery

The Solar Generator 300 Plus is the smaller of the two new models, designed to be reasonably lightweight and easy to move around, or even carry in a backpack. A long-lasting LFP battery stores up to 288Wh and can produce 300W of continuous output, which includes dual PD ports capable of up to 100W. The included SolarSaga 40mini solar panels are IP68 waterproof and dust resistant, and they fold up to about the size of an iPad, and weigh just 1.2 kg. The new SG 300 Plus actually is a bit heavier with slightly lower capacity, but it how has a fold-down handle that makes dimensions smaller and easier to pack.

Jackery’s larger model, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus, is a great mid-tier power station that can be a multi-day emergency battery for your house, the central power for professional work, or even just to keep you going through a long camping trip. It’s equipped with a 1264Wh battery rated for 2000 watt output. It also supports up to 3 add-on battery packs at one time for a total maximum capacity of 5 kWh.

Image: Jackery

The SG 1000 Plus also comes with four SolarSaga 100W solar panels. These use advanced IBC technology, and like last year’s 1000 Pro, the panels can charge the battery to full in about 2 hours.

Both batteries now use an LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, which supports roughly four times more charge cycles before significant degradation begins. In the case of the SG 1000 Plus, that means it can reach 4000 cycles while still retaining 70% of its max capacity, compared to the older Pro model based on Lithium-ion, which could only reach 1000 cycles before slipping to 80% of capacity. As a side effect, both models did gain some weight, but will last longer and be more environmentally sustainable.

Jackery already released the 300 Plus to the US a few days ahead of the official IFA announcement, so it’s already live for the price of $299.99 USD on the company’s online store, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Newegg. It’s launching in Europe on September 1st through Amazon and Jackery. Also on September first, the 1000 Plus will become available in Europe and the US, starting at $1,699 USD.