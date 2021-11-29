Charge your phone over and over and over and over and over again with this baby

Jackery is one of our go-to makers of portable power stations and we featured a deal on one of its larger generators just prior to Black Friday last week. Now, among many Cyber Monday deals and for today only, if you're looking for something smaller and more affordable, the Explorer 300 is on sale and might do you well.

With a 293Wh capacity — rated for more than 30 full charges of your phone and more than two cycles for your laptop — and peak throughput of 300W, this power station will be able to keep your devices going for a night out on a cabin or a night outta lights with two AC outlets, a single USB-C port supporting Power Delivery at 60W, a full USB port for Quick Charge 3.0, and a 12W full USB port, plus a 12V car charger port. It takes just 2 hours to fill the Explorer 300 up to 80% capacity.

The power station has been trending around $300 since the start of this year and there were a couple of lightning deal days back in July that took this down to $209.99. But if you decide to check one out today, you can get it for the (technically) record low price of $209.98! Okay, it still adds up to savings of $90 in any case and such a power solution is always good to have around — you can't avoid every wicked storm.

This Deal of the Day from Amazon is available until 3am ET tonight.

