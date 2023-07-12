​​​​​​Portable power stations are always super heavy and typically super expensive. But for the rest of Prime Day, you can ensure that your drones, phones, fridges, CPAP machines, and other home appliances keep running when you don't have access to grid power. Some even offer heavy discounts on accompanying solar panels, so you'll never need to plug them into the wall.

One thing to note: If you want a convenient portable power bank for topping off your phone and headphones on the go, these deals aren't for you. While there are several fantastic Prime Day power bank deals, the big boys we cover are entirely different beasts. Instead of a measly two USB ports and less than 100 kilowatt-hours, a quality portable power station usually boasts AC outlets, an extensive USB port selection, a detailed LCD readout, and hundreds to thousands of kWh available at hundreds of watts at a time.

Finally, while these deals were spawned on Amazon Prime Day, Jackery knows how to do online marketing. It's currently matching all Amazon Prime Day sales on its power stations, and if you spend $2,000 on its website, it'll throw in a free 80W solar panel as a thank-you gift.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro

Sitting right in the sweet spot between big and absolutely huge, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro can hold a hair over 1 kWh and deliver up to 1 kW at any given time using the right combination of outputs. That's enough to keep the average portable refrigerator running for quite a few hours (unless you manage to catch it...the fridge...which is running).

Its USB-A and C ports can put out 18 and 100 watts, respectively, so you'll have plenty of juice for multiple phones and laptops. And not only can you charge it through a standard plug when you're at home, but you can also attach some solar panels and keep it topped off while you're actively using it. Its 800-watt solar charging support is among the best, making this an excellent choice for a long, relaxing outing in the woods.

Source: Jackery Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro $700 $1100 Save $400 Ten times the size of the biggest flight-friendly power banks, the Explorer 1000 Pro offers versatility. Its 1-kilowatt capacity is just what many people need, and its 800-watt peak solar charging speed lets you sustain it for quite a while without retreating for a wall plug. $770 at Jackery $700 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 300

Maybe you don't need to power a couple of TVs, a refrigerator, and a hair dryer while you're away from wired power. If you're just looking for longer-term support for your laptop or other small electronics, the Jackery Explorer 300 might be all you need. It's considerably more portable than most of Jackery's other offerings, but still packs the dependability the brand is known for.

This one's especially nice because although it's small, you can simultaneously charge it via the 90-watt wall adapter and 60-watt USB PD charger, and refill it completely in only 2.5 hours.

Jackery Explorer 300 $220 $300 Save $80 It may be small, but it's awfully capable. The Explorer 300 is just enough for anybody who wants some comforts of home in the outdoors, but doesn't need tons of overhead. It's the best value option Jackery offers, and has just enough outputs to keep various devices going simultaneously. Use the code PRIME81 to get the same Prime Day price from Jackery's website. $220 at Amazon $220 at Jackery

Jackery Explorer 1500

We love the Jackery Explorer 1500. It offers just about the perfect blend of portability and high capacity and can accommodate the all-important 1800W peak that most household appliances call for. In other words, you could hook a microwave up to this bad boy, and it wouldn't bat an eyelash. Sure, it weighs over 30 pounds and isn't cheap, but the Prime Day discount helps significantly with the cost, and the wealth of AC, DC, and USB outputs is impressive.

Source: Jackery Jackery Explorer 1500 $1190 $1700 Save $510 It's not the biggest, but it is one of the most useful; The Jackery Explorer 1500 can power most home appliances without breaking a sweat, and works swimmingly with solar panels, wall charging, and even car charging. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to invest in this vast power pack for outdoor fun or disaster preparedness. $1190 at Amazon $1190 at Jackery

Jackery Solar Generator 500

If the 300 isn't quite big enough and you're especially keen to set up a standalone solar energy system, don't skip the Solar Generator 500 bundle. It includes the Explorer 500, which offers two DC outputs, a 110V AC outlet good for up to 500 watts, three USB-A ports, and a 100-watt solar panel. While that 100 watts won't be enough to run this indefinitely under heavy load, you can keep small electronics going for days without issue with a little attention to detail.

Source: Jackery Jackery Solar Generator 500 $560 $800 Save $240 You could pick up the Explorer 500 on its own, but the real value is in this solar generator package. The 100-watt solar panel delivers just enough power to keep the battery topped off indefinitely under light use. And the capacity and output are both high enough to handle a wide range of devices. $560 at Amazon $560 at Jackery

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

Oh, so you need to keep a family of five comfortable and entertained for days on end, but there's no electrical access nearby? That's what the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is for. Let's be clear: You probably already know if you need something this beefy, and since you're basically getting the power station at a discount and the solar panels for free, Prime Day is the perfect time to jump on this behemoth.

Granted, it weighs 43 pounds before even counting the solar panels, but you'll get nearly endless use out of it. It's a particularly worthwhile choice for an emergency preparedness setup, so that when disaster hits, your home and family don't lose power. The included panels can deliver up to 400 watts in the right conditions, and there's a smattering of outputs, including three AC outlets and four USB ports.

Source: Jackery Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro $2000 $3600 Save $1600 Smaller power stations are great for camping and other trips, but this bad boy would make a prudent addition to any emergency readiness toolkit. It won't exactly fit in your bug-out bag, but you'll still be ready to rock when the power grid goes down. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Jackery

The top Jackery power stations are exceedingly versatile whether you're working with portable electronics or appliances that need AC power. It's also pretty clear that if you're investing in an emergency generator, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro and Explorer Pro 1500 are the best choices. And the Explorer 300 and Solar Generator 500 bundle are better suited to more casual use, like camping than they are to weather a major storm.

But a few positives hold true throughout most of Jackery's range. They're all ideal for drawing energy from solar panels — and Jackery's solar panels are great — so you can sometimes extend their battery life indefinitely with a healthy dose of conservative power use. They also all utilize individual cell management, encouraging even wear across the battery and maximizing the power station's long-term lifespan and capacity.

Finally, we're happy to report our experience with long-term Jackery chargers. While the Jackery Supercharge, a 99.4-watt-hour power bank, has long been discontinued, we've been running one down to 0% and back to 100% countless times for over three years and had no problems other than the capacity and charging speed reducing slightly, which is to be expected. Combined with our multiple hands-on Jackery power station experiences, we're confident that one of these top picks will satisfy your power station needs.