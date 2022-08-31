Jackery is a name that's hard to ignore if you are in the market for a portable power station. Back in May 2020, we reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1000 and found it packed more energy than you'll probably ever need. While the model supported solar charging, it was limited to 200W input and took eight hours for a full charge. It was not an ideal solution for someone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and wander into the wild for more than a few days. At IFA 2022, the company is announcing a greener version of its popular Explorer 1000 power station with super fast charging: the Solar Generator 1000 Pro.

Like the Explorer 1000, the new model also packs a massive 1002Wh battery. What's different is that the Solar Generator 1000 Pro comes with four 200W solar panels, so you can charge it using the sun's energy and further reduce your carbon footprint. This makes it an ideal companion for your extended camping weekend sessions as well.

That's not it, though. Jackery claims its new "Ultra-Charging System" can top up the power station's gigantic battery in just 1.8 hours through the four solar panels or wall charging. For comparison, the Explorer 1000 power station takes roughly 7 hours for a full charge. The previous model also featured solar charging but only supported two 100W solar panels that took around 8 hours for a full charge.

As for ports and output, you get up to 1000W of AC power, with a peak output of 2000W. The US model features 3 AC outputs, 2x USB-A ports, 2x USB-C ports with a max 100W output—up from 18W on the previous model, and a 12v car port for powering up to 8 devices. The EU model comes with 2 AC ports and can power 7 devices through its 12v port.

Jackery also announced an entry-level Solar Generator 1000 Pro 160W model, featuring two SolarSaga 80W panels. It offers the same battery capacity and features as the high-end model but only comes with two 80W solar panels to make it more affordable.