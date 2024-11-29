Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 $350 $800 Save $450 The Explorer 1000 v2 hits the sweet spot between power and portability, offering 1500W of max output, a plethora of ports, and a smaller footprint than its predecessor. It's easy to recommend at its normal price, so it seems like a no-brainer at over 50% off. $350 at Amazon

Whether you are looking for a backup power solution for power outages or a portable power solution for off-grid getaways, this deal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is worth...exploring. The Jackery brand has an excellent track record in this space, with two of its models making our buyer's guide for the best portable power stations, and the 1000 v2 model is a particular standout. We like it for its smaller footprint and impressive number of charge cycles, and at the current discounted price of $350, it offers value that is tough to beat.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 power station

Close

You might be asking yourself what you can do with a 1070Wh portable power station, but the real question is, what can't you do? From the campsite to the jobsite, the Jackery can provide power to everything from fans and Bluetooth speakers to electric drills and chainsaws. To put into context just how much power that really is, let's start with some mobile device charging numbers. The Explorer 1000 v2 is capable of recharging your smartphone roughly 74 times, a standard laptop up to 14 times, and your average drone 20 times.

For larger gadgets, Jackery says the updated 1000 can power a microwave for just under an hour, a mini fridge for 14 hours, and a router for around a week. With those numbers, you can imagine how useful something like this would be during an extended power outage. It also helps that it has a plethora of ports, including two USB-C PD ports capable of 100W fast charging, a single USB-A, and three AC outlets, and an emergency fast-charge option that takes just one hour to go from 0-100% capacity.

Rounding out the features are support for bifacial solar charging (2.4 hours for 0-80%; solar panels sold separately), smart app control, ChargeShield 2.0 technology to ensure safer, more efficient charging, and an impressive 10-year lifespan—Jackery says the 1000 v2 is tested to maintain over 70% of its original capacity for over 4,000 charge cycles.

Look, Black Friday is all about mega deals, and it doesn't get much more mega than this. The Explorer 1000 v2 is $400 off its retail price of $800, and right now you can take an additional $50 off with the on-page coupon. That's good for a total of $450 off, or a roughly 56% discount on a very useful product we can highly recommend. Seems like a no-brainer to us.