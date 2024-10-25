Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Clip the coupon to save $340 $459 $799 Save $340 The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is ready to power things up wherever you may wander off to, and it's a bit of a steal at its all time low price of $459. $459 at Amazon

Having access to some portable power is always a good idea, and today at Amazon you can save big on the new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2. The Explorer 1000 v2 is seeing a sale price of $459, which is its lowest price ever. It's also a savings of $340, as it would regularly set you back $799.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a popular power station, and we consider it among the best portable power stations that you can buy, so don't let this deal slip away if you have devices that need charging in the wild or appliances that might need power in an emergency.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2

We consider the Jackery Explorer v2 the best mid-size portable power station, and in our Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 review we make it clear it's the easiest power station recommendation we've ever made. It's powerful yet compact, with both its size and power output improved over the original Explorer 1000.

It has six total ports for connecting devices, which include USB-C, USB-A, AC, and DC. The Jackery companion app even allows you to switch between different charging modes for connected devices. The Explorer 1000 v2's versatility is one of the things that stands out about it, making it a great go-to portable power station for a number of different scenarios.

Putting this power station to use on camping trips and worksites is a common scenario, as it can keep things like a coffee maker powered for up to 94 minutes, an electric grill for up to 55 minutes, and a heated blanket for up to 12 hours. If you're looking to keep smaller devices like smartphones and tablets charged, the Explorer 1000 v2 should provide tons of portable power and is going to be a great option for you.

It can store power enough to charge a phone up to 74 times, a laptop up to 14 times, and devices like drones and tablets will be easily kept charged wherever you may wander off to. And once you've run the Explorer 1000 v2 dry, when connected to an outlet it can charge back up to full power in just one hour with state-of-the-art fast-charging technology.

Whether you need some portable power for exploring the world, for tailgating, for worksites, or just in case there is an emergency, there hasn't yet been a better deal than the price for the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2. You can currently purchase it for just $459, a huge markdown from its regular $799 price.

Just make sure you clip the coupon that's available on the product page to save $340. You can verify the discount when checking out to make sure you're getting the proper savings. But do so quickly as there's no telling how long such a steep price drop will last.