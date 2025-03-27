Jackery Explorer 100 Plus $169 $229 Save $60 If you're looking to power your devices on the go, this Jackery is going to be a fantastic option. The Explorer 100 Plus packs tons of power and can even recharge using solar panels. Grab it right now for less and save big. $169 at Amazon

Power banks can be a lifesaver if you ever need to charge your devices while on the go. However, most power banks have limitations, like power output and the types of devices that can be charged, which means if you're looking to go a bit outside the norm, then you're pretty much going to be out of luck.

Related Best portable power stations in 2025 Make sure the gadgets you depend on stay dependable

But that's why power stations exist, providing massive output, larger battery capacities, and ports that you won't find in standard power banks. Furthermore, you also get optional ways to charge, ensuring that you can always keep the power flowing, no matter where you are and what the situation calls for.

The only way to charge when you don't have access to traditional power

With that said, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is now on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, with a discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet at just $169. This bundle even comes with a solar panel that will allow you to keep the Jackery charged up just using the power of the sun.

Now, this model is quite compact, and it only packs USB ports, but you get 99Wh or 31,000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to power most devices. It also outputs up to 140W, which is great for larger devices like laptops and tablets. Furthermore, you get the ability to charge using solar as well.

Jackery states that it takes roughly 5.5 hours to get this to a full charge, which isn't all that bad. The best part is that you can also take this one with you on trips, as it is compliant with current TSA regulations. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking to graduate from power banks. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale.