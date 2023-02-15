Jackery Explorer 300 8.8 / 10 $240 $350 Save $110 Unlike the pocket-size power banks meant for occasionally topping off a phone, Jackery's Explorer 300 power station is ready to handle full-sized appliances. It boasts a total of six potential outputs including AC outlets and a DC car plug. The tech inside delivers clean sine wave power and a recharge time of under three hours when using both the USB and AC plugs. $240 at Amazon

Jackery makes some of the best power stations around — large and in charge, giving you tons of capacity for powering a huge range of devices. Some of them start getting inconveniently heavy, but not the Explorer 300. At just over seven pounds, it offers a fantastic blend of usability and effectiveness. An ideal candidate for drone enthusiasts, tech-savvy campers, and anyplace the energy grid isn't so reliable, at just $240 for a limited time, it's a better value than almost ever before.

Why we love the Jackery Explorer 300

We've been using Jackery power stations (including the Explorer 300) for years, and every time we go to charge an action camera or laptop, we're reminded just how reliable they are. In spite of its affordable price, the Explorer 300 sports a huge host of ports: three USB ports (one of which is Type-C), two AC outlets, and a single DC car outlet make it significantly more versatile than even many of the best USB power banks.

Jackery makes a point about delivering nice, clean sine wave power through each of the AC outlets, something you won't always see on power stations in this price range. While phone chargers and other electronics don't usually need clean power, things with electric motors (like refrigerators) often run more efficiently with one.

The useful technology doesn't stop there, and the Explorer series is tailored to work perfectly with Jackery's user-friendly solar panels, containing a controller chip that essentially makes the panels a plug-and-play setup. And if you needed another reason to like the 300, it can go from 0% to 80% charged in just hours, as long as you use its USB-C input and AC input simultaneously.

While it is one of the lower-capacity models from the Explorer lineup, the nearly 300-watt-hours available make it a great choice for a massive number of use cases that go beyond just charging your phone. Granted, you can't fit it in your laptop case or take in on a plane, but for a limited time right now, you can save $110 on this dependable and useful investment.