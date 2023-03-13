Source: Best Buy Jabra Elite 3 $40 $80 Save $40 The fantastic Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are now available for an all-time low of $40 at Best Buy in what will be a 1-day deal. The earbuds will expertly block out the world around you while delivering excellent sound quality and a fantastic battery life. $40 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are easily some of our favorites. In fact, they made it on our list of best wireless earbuds of the year, thanks to their great performance and excellent price point. The buds have an MSRP of $80, but you can get them now for a mere $40 from Best Buy, which is the best price we've ever seen them available for. However, this is a limited-time deal, so you can only get these earbuds for $40 at Best Buy until March 14th, at 1 AM ET, so hurry up and place your order.

Why you'll love the Jabra Elite 3

While the Jabra Elite 3 are relatively inexpensive when compared to other earbuds, they are the best cheap true wireless earbuds we could find. They're great for listening to music while working, commuting, or exercising, but they also work great when taking phone calls, perfectly isolating your voice from surrounding noise. Four microphones are integrated into those earbuds, ensuring you'll have a great experience every time someone calls.

The buds are additionally super easy to use and pair with Android phones thanks to Google Fast Pair support, and there is also built-in Alexa. The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds even have Spotify Tap, which lets you jump right back into what you were listening to on the platform with a single tap. Plus, the earbuds have a battery life of 7 hours, growing to 28 hours if you also count the case.

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds may have a full price of $80, but they can often be found discounted to about $60. We previously saw them dip to $48, but the $40 price tag is completely new, so you should definitely hurry and get yourself a pair.