Black Friday is the best time to buy a pair of earphones as they are heavily discounted during shopping. Jabra is known for making the best wireless earbuds for making calls, and for Black Friday, some of its most popular Bluetooth earphones are available at attractive prices. This includes the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which promises excellent microphone quality. Even with tons of background noise, you will sound crystal clear to the other party on the call.

Battery life is another highlight of the Elite 7 Pro. They can last up to 8 hours with ANC on, and with the charging case, you can stretch the runtime to 30 hours. Considering the earbuds pack 6mm drivers, the sound quality is also surprisingly decent. At $200, though, we found the Jabra Elite 7 Pro a bit too expensive for what it offered, especially since ANC quality is average and there's no Fast Pair support. For Black Friday, these earphones are discounted by 40% to a more reasonable $120, making them a far better buy.

Black Friday deals on Jabra earbuds

You don't need to spend more than $100 on earbuds this Black Friday if you don't want to. You can get some of Jabra's best budget wireless earbuds with up to 44% discount. The call quality is excellent on all of them, with the sound quality being good enough to please most users. If you are looking for earphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are an obvious choice at their discounted price.

If you are looking for a more premium sound quality and experience, the Jabra Elite 85t is down to $140 for Black Friday. That's $90 off their $230 price tag and one of the best Black Friday earbuds deals. The company's flagship earbuds feature six microphones, a dedicated ANC chip, and a semi-open design housing 12mm drivers. In addition, the IPX4-rated earbuds can last up to 5.5 hours with ANC on.

Several Jabra earbuds support multipoint, so you can pair and use them with your phone and laptop and seamlessly switch between them. And considering how good Jabra earbuds are, don't miss these Black Friday deals if you have been looking to buy them for a long time.