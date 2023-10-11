Don't pay hundreds of dollars for Pixel or Galaxy earbuds when you can snag some of the best wireless earbuds right now with Amazon Prime Day deals. Jabra earbuds are a well-known brand offering excellent quality sound and comfort for a fraction of the price of the big phone giants. Now, you can snag them for even less.

Jabra Elite 5

The Jabra Elite 5 is a true wireless earbud that connects to your device via Bluetooth. It can also connect to your Android phone with Google Fast Pair, much like the Pixel Buds. The case supports wireless charging.

The best part about the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds is the hybrid active noise-canceling built-in. You can switch between noise-canceling, regular, or amp-up the sound of your surroundings with HearThrough technology. This is a fantastic deal because Amazon is selling them for $60 cheaper.

Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless earbuds

Sports earbuds are designed to stay secure in your ear despite vigorous movements, sweat, and heat. The Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless earbuds are sports earbuds with ShakeGrip technology, which keeps them in place. They're also IP-57 waterproof rated, so sweat and rain won't affect them. They include active noise-canceling and come with a wireless charging case.

What you get with the Jabra Elite 7 is everything you get with the more expensive Galaxy Buds or Pixel Buds Pro, but with Amazon's Prime Day Deal, they're only $90. That's more than 50% off the regular price.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

You should get the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds if all you need is simple earbuds with all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts like the Google Pixel Buds Series A or the Apple AirPods 2. The Jabra Elite 4 includes active noise cancelation, a secure and comfortable fit that doesn't slip out even when moving around, and decent battery life.

The best part is the $70 down from its regular $120. No other budget-friendly earbuds offer this level of quality at this price point, which makes this one heck of a deal!

Jabra makes some of the best alternatives to the big brand name earbuds. Google, Samsung, and Apple overcharge for their buds while promising some basic features. Jabra can do everything those bigger brands can and at a fraction of the price. From wireless charging to Google Fast Connect to active noise cancelation, Jabra's Elite lineup has you covered.

Now Amazon's Prime Day deals mean you can snag a pair of these dependable earbuds for half their regular price. But don't wait because these deals will end before you know it. Get your Jabra Elite wireless earbuds now!