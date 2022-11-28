Black Friday may have passed by, but plenty of fantastic deals are still available for Cyber Monday. For those looking to upgrade their audio, Jabra has you covered with a range of discounts on their wireless earbuds. Their headphones top our lists of the best cheap wireless earbuds and the best earbuds for making calls, competing with all the top choices out there.

For those looking for a pair of fantastic budget headphones, the Jabra Elite 3 are discounted to just $50. This is an excellent price for earbuds that offer comparable features to more expensive products. Then again, if you're willing to spend a little more (and save more!), the Jabra Elite 7 Pro has had its price cut by $80, bringing the total cost down to a significantly more affordable $120.

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 top our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds for a good reason. Long battery life and excellent audio quality make them perfect for day-to-day use, and the inclusion of four microphones make them ideal for calls.

The lack of ANC and wireless charging is a drawback, but for $50, you can't complain. They strike the perfect balance between features, quality, and price.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are an excellent option for gym use. Combining durability with exceptional battery life and ANC, they are ideal for those looking for a good pair of gym earbuds without breaking the bank. The design is pretty utilitarian, but this highlights their practical nature. Seven hours of battery life out of the case is more than sufficient for a workout, and the addition of another 28-30 hours from the case means you can forget about charging these earbuds for long periods.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

For those willing to spend a little more, the Jabra Elite 7 Active offer additional customization features over the Elite 4 Active. They automatically adjust the audio for your hearing needs so that you can experience reliable, balanced sound. Beyond this, these earbuds include adjustable ANC, long battery life, and a durable body.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are the best wireless earbuds for making calls, but they offer enough features to serve any need. With the Elite 7 Pro, Jabra has built upon its previous successes, offering excellent sound quality, long battery life, and top-of-the-line microphones. However, you may want to look elsewhere if you don't make regular calls through your earbuds. Other earbuds offer better audio quality at a lower price. However, when it comes to making calls, these headphones dominate the market, and at $120, our qualms about pricing go out the window.

Jabra Elite 85t

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro may have improved on the Elite 85t in most areas, but the 85t is still worth considering. ANC, multi-device Bluetooth pairing, and 7 hours of playback make them a reliable pair of headphones, and despite being two years old, the Elite 85t are still able to compete with some of the best headphones on the market. At $140, they're seeing a significant discount for Cyber Monday, but that's still more than the arguably better Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

Jabra's regular appearances on our best wireless earbud roundups are a testimonial to their quality. While each pair has its use case, you can expect the best call quality across the entire lineup. ANC varies in quality between pairs but is present in all. Overall, if you're unsure of what to pick up this Cyber Monday, the Jabra Elite 3 are the best value wireless earbuds on the market.