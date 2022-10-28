Whether you're looking for a gift for a music lover, or need a new set for yourself, these Jabra Elite earbuds are worth your consideration. They're durable, they sound great, and they're stylish enough to go straight from the gym to the office. Right now, Jabra has four members of its Elite line discounted by up to 44%, meaning you can pick up a pair for as little as $50.

This deal is specifically for the Elite 3, Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 7 Pro, and the discounts range form 33% to 44%, depending on which one you go with. Each model offers different features, relative to their price point, and this sale is only good through the weekend, so don't hesitate to make your pick.

Elite 3

Our entry-level earbuds on this list are the Jabra Elite 3. They feature 6mm speakers with impressive customization options, 4 microphones for crystal clear calls, and Intelligent Noise control, which isn't quite full noise cancelation, but should help drown out background noise for a better listening experience. These are IP55 rated, and while that represents the least protection among all the models we're looking at here, they should still do just fine handling light rain and sweat. We'd recommend using these for activities like studying, working, light workouts, and yard work.

Elite 4 Active

The Elite 4 Active offers probably the best bang for your buck on this list. They are a big step up in features from the Elite 3, but only a small step up in price. Here you do get full-blown active noise cancelation, with adjustable HearThrough technology to let you stay aware of your surroundings, and the higher IP57 rating means they can survive brief dips. The noise-canceling here should make these great for long plane, train, or bus trips.

Elite 7 Active

If you're going to be using your headphones for intense workouts or other strenuous activities that involve a lot of movement, you may want to consider the Elite 7 Active. Not only do they also have an IP57 waterproof rating, but they offer Jabra's ShakeGrip technology, which is supposed to help them stay comfortably in place. You get this on top of adjustable active noise cancelation, as well as an hour longer battery life over the Elite 4.

Elite 7 Pro

Finally, we have the Elite 7 Pro. We reviewed these earbuds back in the fall of last year, noting that they are incredible for calls, pretty good for everything else, but for $200, there are better options out there. Now that they've been heavily discounted, though, the math changes a bit. If your main use for earbuds is going to be making phone calls, and you want to be as clear as possible on those calls, these are the obvious pick.

You're going to see a lot of earbud deals over the next several weeks, but many of them are going to be on lower-quality, unknown brands that we'd never recommend. We mentioned two of these Jabra models in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, and all four of them include a 2-year warranty against damage caused by dust and sweat. Take advantage of this discount while you can.