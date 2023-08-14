Most of our favorite wireless earbuds from Jabra are unlikely to win any awards for their aesthetics, but the price is often reasonable for the specs they offer. One thing that sets them apart from other brands like Apple and Samsung is their true multipoint Bluetooth support. This means you can connect your earbuds to two devices at the same time, so you can listen to music on your phone while taking a call on your computer. That's a pretty sweet feature that's hard to find in other true wireless earbuds, and the company's next earbuds seem to be in the offing with the appearance of the supposed Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active renders.

Courtesy of MySmartPrice, we now have a pretty comprehensive look at Jabra's next-generation wireless headsets, and like the current models, the upcoming ones will have an unassuming design (via 9to5Google). Similar to the Jabra Elite 5 and Elite 4 Active, the new renders reveal two pairs of earbuds with no stem, meaning you'll have to tap on the touch-control surface for various functionalities.

Close

The upcoming earbuds also take after their predecessors when it comes to size, and the charging case even resembles the previous models in almost every way. The leaked renders do not give away every detail of the buds' internals, but the products' retail boxes have surfaced with a few useful pieces of information. In terms of IP ratings, the Elite 8 Active is apparently seeing an upgrade to IP68 for water resistance, while the case is apparently getting an IP54 rating for dust resistance.

Meanwhile, the retail box of the Elite 10 reveals support for hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and active noise cancellation support, as with the Elite 8 Active. It also has all the other features you'd expect from a Jabra Elite earbud, like voice assistant support, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair support. Meanwhile, the Elite 10 is supposed to include Dolby Atmos support.

Close

MySmartPrice also reports that the Elite 10 will ship in black and Gold Beige, while the Elite 8 Active will presumably be available in black and blue colorways. Furthermore, the Elite 8 Active is apparently equipped with Jabra’s ShakeGrip design to keep the buds from falling off your ears during workouts.

There's no word on a launch date yet. In terms of prices, it's currently unclear how much these upcoming earbuds will cost, but the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active will supposedly retail for less than $200.